MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Delhi government sounds yellow alert as Covid positivity crosses 0.5%

A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented under ‘Yellow Alert’ will be released soon, said chief minister Arvind Kejriwal

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 03:08 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal u(File image)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal u(File image)


The Delhi government enforced level one of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), classified as a yellow alert, as Covid positivity has been recorded above 0.5 percent for the past few days in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on December 28.

While a detailed order on restrictions was awaited, NDTV reported that schools, colleges, gyms and cinema halls will remain shut, restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity till 10 pm, malls and non-essential shops will be allowed to remain open on odd-even date basis, from 10 am to 8 pm.

The night curfew, which was already announced from December 27 onwards, will continue to remain in effect. The timing of curfew, currently imposed from 11 am to 5 pm, may be extended by an hour.

Kejriwal said most of the Covid cases in the national capital are mild and there is no increase in the consumption of oxygen or the use of ventilators despite the rise in numbers. "We are 10 times more prepared than earlier to deal with the rise in Covid cases," the chief minister said.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the Omicron varaint of coronavirus

GRAP was approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority in July in anticipation of a third wave of the pandemic. With four types of alert levels depending on the seriousness of the coronavirus situation, the plan aims to bring in a clearer picture of imposition and lifting of restrictions.

The four levels are-- Level-1 (Yellow), Level-2 (Amber), Level-3 (Orange) and Level-4 (Red). The yellow alert will be imposed when the positivity rate breaches 0.5 percent and stays above that for two consecutive days. The highest level is a red alert which will come into play when the positivity rate breaches 5 percent and stays so for two consecutive days.

In the event of a yellow alert, all educational institutions are required to remain closed, and markets will be allowed to open only at specified times, and may only operate on an odd-even basis. The number of passengers allowed in metro rail will be limited to 50 percent of seating capacity, and only two will be allowed in taxis and autorickshaws.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India
first published: Dec 28, 2021 01:51 pm

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.