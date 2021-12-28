MARKET NEWS

December 28, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Centre issues guidelines for children aged 15-18, precaution doses

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | "For those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | The union home ministry on December 27 issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 15-18 years and for the administration of booster dose to healthcare, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidity.

"For those Health Care Workers ( data-wsc-id="kxpgl6omktw9b2m1t">HCWs) & Frontline Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from January 10," the ministry said in its guidelines.

"The prioritization & sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months from the date of administration of 2nd dose reads the guidelines," it said.

"Covid vaccination of children in the age group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be Covaxin only," the guidelines stated.

This comes after PM  Narendra Modi in his national address on December 25 announced that India will start vaccinating kids aged above 15 years from January 3, 2022.

The guidelines will come effect from January 3 and will be reviewed from time to time, it stated.
  • December 28, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | No. of Covid cases to increase in Delhi in next two months; peak likely in Feb: Experts

    With the number of fresh COVID-19 cases going up by 10 times from what it was at the beginning of the month in Delhi, experts on Monday said the number of cases will see an increase in the next couple of months due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the peak likely to be attained in February. Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent, while the number of new cases and the positivity rate rose to 331 and 0.68 per cent respectively on Monday.

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | 3,481 kids orphaned during Covid pandemic to get benefits under PM CARES for Children scheme

    Of 6,098 applications received under the 'PM CARES for Children' scheme, 3,481 children orphaned during the COVID-19 pandemic have been approved as eligible for its benefits, the government said on Monday. In a statement, the Ministry of Women and Child Development said as per the PM CARES for children portal, total applications registered as on December 24 is 6,098, out of which 3,481 applications have been approved by district magistrates.

    It also said post office accounts have been opened for 3,275 beneficiaries under the scheme. Under the scheme, a quantum of sponsorship of Rs 2,000 per child per month is available for non-institutional care of children and maintenance grant of Rs 2,160 per child per month for children living in child care institutions.

    The ministry also said 704 One Stop Centers' or Sakhi Centers' have been set up across 34 states/UTs. Women affected by violence and in need of assistance, medical and legal aid and counseling and psycho-social counseling are being helped and as on December 24, assistance has been provided to over 54 lakh women.

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Denmark, Iceland report record Covid cases as Omicron surges

    Denmark and Iceland on Monday reported record daily coronavirus cases as the fast-spreading Omicron variant makes Europe the global hotspot for infections and deaths. Both Nordic nations had some of Europe's lowest infection rates before Omicron's arrival. Europe recorded the most Covid-19 cases and deaths in the past seven days, according to statistics compiled by AFP and drawn from official sources. The five countries with the highest case rates over the last seven days were all European.

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Haryana reports two more Omicron cases; tally mounts to 12

    Haryana reported two more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Monday, pushing the tally of such cases to 12 in the state, according to the health department’s daily bulletin. In view of the emergence of the Omicron cases, the Haryana government has already imposed a night curfew and restrictions on gatherings from Saturday.

    It has also said people eligible for vaccination but not fully vaccinated will be banned from entering shopping malls, cinema halls, restaurants and grain markets, among other crowded places, from January 1. Meanwhile, the state reported 85 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 61 in Gurugram alone, the bulletin said.

    However, no fresh fatality due to the viral disease was reported in the state. The total COVID-19 case count rose to 7,72,718 in the state, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,062. Among other districts, Faridabad and Ambala reported eight and three fresh cases respectively. The number of active coronavirus cases in the state is 536, while 7,62,097 patients have recuperated, the bulletin said, adding that the recovery rate was recorded at 98.63 per cent.

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Mumbai sees 809 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally now 4,765

    Mumbai on Monday reported 809 COVID-19 cases and three deaths. taking the tally in the metropolis to 7,71,921 and the toll to 16,373, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said. The day’s addition was a fall from the 922 cases reported on Sunday, he pointed out.

    The recovery count increased to 7,48,199 after 335 people were discharged during the day, leaving Mumbai with 4,765 active cases, he said. With 43,383 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in the country’s financial capital went up to 1,34,92,241, BMC data showed.

    It also revealed that the caseload doubling time was 967 days, the recovery rate stood at 97 per cent and the growth rate of cases between December 20 to 26 was 0.07 per cent.

  • December 28, 2021 / 07:24 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Coronavirus Omicron LIVE blog. We will update you with all the latest updates on the variant from around the world.

