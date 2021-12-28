Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | Centre issues guidelines for children aged 15-18, precaution doses

Coronavirus Omicron India LIVE Updates | No. of Covid cases to increase in Delhi in next two months; peak likely in Feb: Experts
With the number of fresh COVID-19 cases going up by 10 times from what it was at the beginning of the month in Delhi, experts on Monday said the number of cases will see an increase in the next couple of months due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, with the peak likely to be attained in February. Delhi reported 290 fresh Covid cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent, while the number of new cases and the positivity rate rose to 331 and 0.68 per cent respectively on Monday.