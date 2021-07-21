Delhi airport T2 terminal to reopen on July 22 after two-month closure due to COVID-19

The T2 terminal had shut down two months ago due to a significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said in a statement. (Representative image: Reuters)

After two months, the T2 terminal of the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi will resume operations with flights of Indigo’s 2000 series and Go First from July 22 onwards.

The terminal had shut down two months ago due to a significant drop in domestic air traffic owing to the COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has said in a statement. Currently, only the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport is handling all the flight operations.

According to an estimate, the resumption of operations at T2 will be with approximately 200 air traffic movements (100 departures and 100 arrivals) per day and increase progressively up to around 280 movements by August-end, the Delhi airport's operator has said.

"The T2 terminal will resume operations with IndiGo's 2000-2999 series flights and entire operations of GoAir, and is expecting to witness around 25,000 passenger footfall in the initial phase," DIAL has said in the statement.

About 27 counters 11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo - will be available to cater to the passengers of respective flights, it has said.

The decision to resume T2 operations was taken after the Delhi airport started witnessing gradual growth in passenger footfall post relaxation in coronavirus-enforced lockdown and travel norms by various states since June 2021, it noted.

The T2 terminal had started handling flight operations on October 1, 2020. It was shut down on May 18 as the number of flights dropped dramatically due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)