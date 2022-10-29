English
    Delhi AIIMS to replace parking stickers with RFID tags from April 2023, install GPS in electric shuttles

    Electric shuttles are used to transport patients and their attendants across the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' campus.

    PTI
    October 29, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST
    All parking stickers issued by AIIMS here will become invalid from April 1, 2023 and be replaced with RFID tags, while all electric shuttles will be fitted with GPS, according to a new traffic circulation plan issued by the hospital.

    Electric shuttles are used to transport patients and their attendants across the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' campus.

    According to an office memorandum (OM) issued on October 27, AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas recently took rounds of the East Ansari Nagar and Masjid Moth campuses and noted that there is a lot of traffic congestion, unauthorised parking and lack of internal transport facilities for patients and their attendants.

    ''Private and public vehicles are noted to be using AIIMS as a thoroughfare at high speed which is causing discomfort to wheelchair-bound patients and pedestrians and is also leading to increased pollution levels within the campus.

    ''Also, in the absence of access control, such thoroughfare is posing a risk for students residing in girls and boys hostels and is also leading to penetration of anti-social elements in the premises,'' the OM stated.

    The Central Transport Facility shall immediately procure 50 additional electric shuttles to facilitate easy movement of patients and their attendants across the campus and to contribute towards a clean and green AIIMS, it said.

    ''All existing and new electric shuttles shall be fitted with GPS systems and the expected time of arrival of the shuttle shall be displayed on a real-time basis at all pickup stations,'' it added.

    The OM further stated that all ''paper parking stickers issued by AIIMS will become invalid with effect from April 1, 2023 and shall be replaced with RFID-based stickers''. The Engineering Services Department in consultation with Security Department shall install the RFID access system for all gates, restricted traffic routes, parking areas, etc. latest by 31 January 2023, it said.

    Services of government of India PSUs like ECIL, TCIL, etc. may be explored for prompt installation of the said system or the same be procured by bidding on an urgent basis, the memorandum read.

    A committee has been constituted to monitor and support the implementation of the OM.
