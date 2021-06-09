Monsoon Update: Heavy rains in Mumbai, IMD calls it pre-monsoon showers

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar till 11 am. [Representative image]

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Mumbai on June 9, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre.

"The current favourable conditions have brought showers in various parts of Mumbai," she said in a video message.

Rains lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, bringing respite from the sweltering heat, and the MeT department termed it as pre- monsoon showers.

As per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai, up to 30 mm rainfall was recorded in areas like Malvani, Borivali and Dahisar.

Rain and thunderstorms are likely over the weekend in Delhi which is likely to spill over even into the next week. Weather conditions will change with the double front attack reversing the wind pattern and therefore the relief. Maiden monsoon depression of this season in the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the Odisha-West Bengal coast on 12th June. This will usher monsoon flavored easterly winds all along the Indo Gangetic plains reaching up to Delhi.

Delhi and the neighborhood is expected to have rain and thunderstorms between June 12 and June 14. This may be accompanied with lightning and squally winds to the tune of 60-70kmh. The wet spell may get extended further with a short break in between on June 15.

The revised schedule of monsoon arrival has not changed the mark for Kolkata and remains June 11 to coincide with Mumbai on the west coast. All four monsoon months are soaked with average rainfall in excess of 300mm topped by July reaching nearly 400 mm mark.

A low-pressure area is expected to form over the North Bay of Bengal between June 10 and June 11. It may become a depression before crossing the coast on June 12. Though Kolkata will not fall in the core rainy zone of this weather system, it is still likely to receive decent showers to announce the onset of the monsoon.

Depression will weaken after crossing the coast and move slowly to extend the wet spell for another 2 days, on June 13 and June 14. The mercury level is likely to plunge from the soaring high 30’s to pleasant 30°C during the weekend.