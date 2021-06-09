MARKET NEWS

Monsoon may arrive in Mumbai today: IMD

"There are indications of southwest monsoon's arrival in Mumbai on Wednesday," said Shubhangi Bhute, director of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, in the evening.

PTI
June 09, 2021 / 08:05 AM IST

The southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Mumbai on Wednesday, a senior official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here.

Rains lashed the city on Tuesday morning but the Met department termed them as pre-monsoon showers.

"The current favourable conditions have brought showers in various parts of Mumbai today," she said in a video message.

The IMD on Saturday had confirmed the arrival of the southwest monsoon in Maharashtra as it reached Harnai in coastal Ratnagiri district. But, despite favourable conditions, the monsoon's further progress seemed to be slow.

The Maharashtra capital on Tuesday received showers ranging between 20 mm to 40 mm in Colaba, Mahalaxmi and parts of Dadar area, while some weather stations in north Mumbai including Chincholi, Borivali and Dahisar received around 60 mm of rainfall in the first half of the day.

The IMD said in an afternoon forecast that thunderstorms accompanied with lightening or gusty winds and very heavy rain were very likely at isolated places in Mumbai, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik and some parts of Marathwada in central Maharashtra.
first published: Jun 9, 2021 08:06 am

