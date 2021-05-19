MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
May 19, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: NDRF teams carry on road clearance, restoration work in Gujarat, Diu

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: The cyclone killed as many as 13 people and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Cyclone Tauktae has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and will gradually become a "deep depression" as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said. The cyclone, which pummelled parts of Gujarat, killed as many as 13
people and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads, officials said yesterday. In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by Gujarat, it triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat. In Maharashtra, cyclone Tauktae claimed at least three lives and left 10 others injured in Mumbai when it passed close to the city coast. The cyclonic storm is now expected to cause heavy rains in seven districts of Rajasthan today (May 19), weather officials said.
  • May 19, 2021 / 10:01 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Indian Navy: In Search and Rescue operations at Barge 'P305', 184 personnel rescued so far. INS Kochi and INS Kolkata returning to Mumbai harbour with rescuees. INS Teg, INS Betwa, INS Beas, P8I aircraft and Seaking Helos continuing the operation. (ANI)

  • May 19, 2021 / 09:47 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | After Cyclone Tauktae left behind a trail of destruction in several states including Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of another cyclone with a low-pressure area to form over the east-central Bay of Bengal around May 23.

    Read more | Another cyclonic storm brewing over Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Tauktae storms Arabian Sea

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 19, 2021 / 09:32 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Twitter: Nature has its own way of balancing things and cleansing itself. Cyclone Tauktae returns the garbage dumped in the sea back to the people of Mumbai. But we will never learn.

    (Image: Twitter/@DrAMSinghvi)

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi on Twitter: Nature has its own way of balancing things and cleansing itself. Cyclone Tauktae returns the garbage dumped in the sea back to the people of Mumbai. But we will never learn. (Image: Twitter/@DrAMSinghvi)
  • May 19, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | After-effects of cyclone: IMD says Delhi-NCR, parts of north India to receive rains

    As Cyclone Tauktae weakens further, its after-effects will bring moderate rains to several parts of north India, including Delhi-NCR, over the next two days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said yesterday. Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD, said Cyclone Tauktae has brought rains to southern Rajasthan as it approaches north India. "Tomorrow, it will stretch from Rajasthan to Haryana. Due to this, east and west Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, the Delhi-NCR region will witness moderate rain. There is a possibility of heavy rains in some parts of Delhi," Srivastava said. (PTI)

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | PM Modi to visit Gujarat, Diu to review situation after cyclone Tauktae

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Diu today to personally review the situation there and the damage wrought by cyclone Tauktae, government sources said. He will leave Delhi at around 9:30 am and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, they said. Modi will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • May 19, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | India Meteorological Department: Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 5.30 am IST of May 19. It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well marked low pressure area during the next 12 hours.

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:17 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Cyclone tears up Gujarat coast; 13 dead, 16,000 houses damaged

    As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads, officials said yesterday. In what was one of the worst cyclones faced by the state, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with as many as 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains. (PTI)

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Maharashtra, Gujarat CMs discuss impact of the cyclone

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani discussed the impact of cyclone Tauktae yesterday, which made landfall in the neighbouring state late in the night a day earlier. On its way to Gujarat, the cyclone brought heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds in Mumbai and other coastal districts of Maharashtra, resulting in the death of seven persons and damage to property.

  • May 19, 2021 / 08:00 AM IST

    Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates | Heavy rains likely in Rajasthan

    The cyclonic storm Tauktae could cause heavy rains in seven districts of Rajasthan today, weather officials have said. The seven districts likely to bear the brunt of it are Jalore, Sirohi, Udaipur, Pali, Dungarpur, Chittorgarh and Rajsamand in the southern part of the state, said Radhey Shyam Sharma, regional director of the meteorological department. Rainfall is also expected in parts of the Jaipur division, said Sharma. The State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) has been deployed in the southern and the western districts to contain aftermaths of the cyclone, Additional DGP (Law and Order) Saurabh Srivastava said. (PTI)

  • May 19, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the cyclone Tauktae and its impact.

    As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae pummelled parts of Gujarat and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads, officials said.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

  • ADVERTISEMENT

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.