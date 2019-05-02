Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha, Bengal, Andhra put on high alert; hundreds of tourists evacuated from Puri

Several trains cancelled

The South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in South India. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from South India.

Separately, the East Coast Railway (ECR) has issued an advisory for cancellation or regulating trains in areas which are likely to be affected.