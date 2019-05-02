Cyclone Fani LIVE: Odisha, Bengal, Andhra put on high alert; hundreds of tourists evacuated from Puri

Live now
May 02, 2019
highlights
Capt DK Sharma, Navy PRO: Three ships of the Navy have been put to sea yesterday, they are carrying enough of Humanitarian Aid Distress Relief (HADR) material, relief items and medicines. We have also kept 6 fixed wing aircraft and 7 helicopters ready at Vishakhapatnam airbase.
Update: Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an "extreme severe cyclonic" storm, is about 450 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet. It said the cyclonic storm – also pronounced 'FONI' – is moving northwards with a speed of 5 km per hour in last six hours and is likely to make landfall at Odisha coast between Gopalpur and Chandbali anytime after tomorrow afternoon, with wind speed of up to 200 km per hour.
Update: Parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh started receiving heavy rains today as cyclonic storm 'Fani' in the Bay of Bengal neared the coast. Authorities have sounded a red alert in Srikakulam district abutting Odisha as the cyclone is likely to make a landfall near Odisha's Puri tomorrow.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu: All airlines are requested to offer all assistance for rescue and relief operations in view of Cyclone FANI. All relief material should be airlifted to be delivered to officially designated agencies. A control room is being set up.
Andhra CM reviews preparedness
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu conducted a review meeting on preparedness as Cyclone Fani makes landfall tomorrow.
"If necessary, I would visit cyclone-affected regions in the state. I have written a letter to the Election Commission, seeking exemption from Election Code of Conduct to monitor the situation during cyclones," he said.
Paramesh, IG Coast Guard, East: We have positioned 8 rescue teams, 4 each at Visakhapatnam & Chennai. We have also kept 2 ships each at Visakhapatnam and Chennai for immediate mobilisation post-cyclone. One Chetak helicopter, each at Chennai and Visakhapatnam, is kept ready to provide relief.
Update: A special train with reserved and unreserved berths started from Puri to Shalimar at 12 pm today. Stoppages included Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Kendujhar road, Bhadrak, Balasore and Kharagpur. Train reached Bhubaneswar at 1:30 pm.
HR Biswas, Director, Met Dept, Bhubaneswar: Today, mostly south coastal Odisha and adjoining interior Odisha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Tomorrow, all 11 coastal districts along with and adjoining interior districts will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Update: Earlier in the day, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) had issued an alert to all coastal airports to ensure that all precautions and SOPs are put in place immediately, in view of Cyclone Fani.
Paramesh, IG Coast Guard East: The Coast Guard has tied up with NDRF and state administration to provide immediate relief in aftermath of cyclone Fani. From April 25, our ships and aircraft are continuously patrolling the areas and we have been sending out weather warnings to the fishermen.
Update: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pre-positioned its 54 rescue and relief teams along the sea coast and in flood-prone areas of Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
EVMs in Odisha to be shifted to safer locations
The Election Commission gave its nod for shifting of EVMs to safer locations in Odisha, where four-phased elections for the Lok Sabha and state assembly were completed on April 29.
JUST IN: All GoAir flights in and out from Bhubaneswar Airport (BBI) stands cancelled for May 3.
Several trains cancelled
The South Eastern Railway (SER) has cancelled 43 trains scheduled to run between Howrah and Puri, and other destinations in South India. The SER has cancelled 17 trains bound for south India and Puri. It has also decided to cancel 26 trains originating from South India.
Separately, the East Coast Railway (ECR) has issued an advisory for cancellation or regulating trains in areas which are likely to be affected.
Odisha’s Special Relief Organization (SRO) has said that the state government has evacuated over 3.3 lakh people so far.
The state governments have issued advisories and are ensuring that fishermen do not venture into the sea.
The IMD has been issuing bulletins every three hours with the latest forecast to all the states concerned.
Around 900 cyclone shelters have been made ready to house evacuees.
About 8 lakh people are expected to be evacuated from low-lying areas of 14 districts in Odisha to cyclone shelters, safer schools and college buildings.
'Yellow warning' in Odisha
The IMD has issued a “yellow warning” for the Odisha coast and suggested total suspension of fishing activities, extensive evacuation from coastal areas, and diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.
A yellow warning indicates severely bad weather, warning people who are at risk to take preventive action.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the storm may surge about 1.5 metres in height and may impact low-lying coastal areas of Odisha’s Ganjam, Khurda, Puri and Jagatsinghpur districts at the time of landfall.
At least 19 districts in the three states are likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm. It is expected to make landfall south of Puri, Odisha tomorrow afternoon with wind speeds ranging up to 180 kilometres per hour (kmph), causing heavy rainfall in the coastal districts.
“Extremely severe” Cyclone Fani is closing in on India’s eastern coast and is expected to make landfall tomorrow (May 3).
Authorities across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are gearing up with the assistance of the Centre to avoid loss of life and damage.