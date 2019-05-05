Cyclone Fani LIVE updates: Trains originating from Bhubaneswar resume normal services

16 dead in Odisha, massive restoration work mounted

The death toll rose to 16 in Odisha yesterday as the government mounted a massive restoration work across 10,000 villages and 52 urban areas ravaged by the storm that pounded coastal parts of the state, affecting nearly one crore people.

The toll due to Cyclone Fani, which stood at eight on Friday, mounted to 16 yesterday -- four deaths in Mayurbhanj district, 3 each in Puri, Bhubaneswar and Jajpur; and 1 each in Keonjhar, Nayagarh and Kendrapara, officials said. (PTI)