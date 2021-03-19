Cricketer Chris Gayle thanks India, PM Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to Jamaica

Chris Gayle (Image: Screenshot/Twitter)

Cricketer Chris Gayle has thanked India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending COVID-19 vaccines to his home country, Jamaica. In a video, Gayle said, “Honorable PM Modi, the Government of India and the people of India, I want to thank you all for your donation of the vaccine to Jamaica. We appreciate it. Thank you so much. India, I will see you soon."

Gayle called on High Commissioner R Masakui on March 18. “The Universe Boss! @henrygayle called on High Commissioner Shri R. Masakui at @hcikingston today. He thanked #India for gifting the #COVID19 Vaccines to #Jamaica and shared how much he loves being in India, (sic)” tweeted High Commission of India in Jamaica.



Jamaican cricketer who plays international cricket for the West Indies @henrygayle thanks Prime Minister @narendramodi and people of India for providing vaccines to Jamaica as part of global #VaccineMaitri initiative of Government of India. @hcikingston pic.twitter.com/stKDSBFTPs

It wished the cricketer “all the very best” for IPL 2021.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri responded to Gayle’s gesture with a tweet, saying. “Always a pleasure to watch this famous Jamaican send the ball flying to all corners of the park and delighted that Vaccine Maitri is reaching out to our friends across the world. Indian fans look forward to more from this batting genius.”

Vaccine Maitri is a humanitarian initiative undertaken by the government of India to provide Made in India COVID-19 vaccines to other countries.

Earlier, West Indies cricketer Andre Russell has praised the Indian government’s move of sending COVID-19 vaccines to his country.

"I just want to say a big, big, big thank you to Prime Minister Modi and the India High Commission. The vaccines are here and we are excited. I would love to see the world going back to normal. Jamaica people really appreciate it and just to show that we are more than close, India and Jamaica are now brothers. I appreciate it and stay safe over there. Peace,” Russell said in a video posted on March 17 by the official Twitter handle of India in Jamaica.