March 19, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally rises above 4.53 lakh in Pune with 4,965 new cases; 31 more die

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 359th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,14,74,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,59,216 deaths. A total of 1,10,63,026 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,52,364 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.2 percent of the
total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.41 percent. Globally, more than 12.17 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.89 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 3.71 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 19, 2021 / 07:23 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | US to share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico, Canada

    The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, bowing to pressure to share vaccine with its allies. Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "It is not fully finalized yet but it is our aim," she told a daily briefing. (Reuters) 

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE Updates | Pune district's COVID-19 tally up by 4,965, death toll by 31

    Pune district in Maharashtra reported as many as 4,965 new coronavirus cases yesterday, which pushed its cumulative tally to 4,53,532 so far, a health official said. As the virus claimed the lives of 31 patients during the day, the district's death toll reached 9,486, he said. "Of the total number of new cases, 2,752 were reported from the areas located within the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the overall tally reached 2,26,549," the official said. (PTI) 

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Punjab LIVE Updates | 2,387 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths in Punjab

    Punjab witnessed 2,387 new coronavirus cases yesterday, while 32 more people succumbed to the contagion, the Health Department said. The infection tally climbed to 2.05 lakh and toll also rose to 6,204, as per bulletin. The active cases also increased to 14,366 from 13,320 a day ago. Jalandhar reported a maximum of 467 cases, Ludhiana 237, Amritsar 230, Hoshiarpur 216, Mohali 214, Patiala 187 and Rupnagar 165. (PTI) 

  • March 19, 2021 / 07:08 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories. Today is the 359th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

