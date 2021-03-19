Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: COVID-19 tally rises above 4.53 lakh in Pune with 4,965 new cases; 31 more die

Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | US to share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with Mexico, Canada
The United States plans to send roughly 4 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine that it is not using to Mexico and Canada in loan deals with the two countries, bowing to pressure to share vaccine with its allies. Mexico will receive 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and Canada is to receive 1.5 million doses, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said. "It is not fully finalized yet but it is our aim," she told a daily briefing. (Reuters)