COVID-19 vaccine | Serum Institute's Cyrus Poonawalla says booster dose of Covishield is needed

Cyrus Poonawalla said the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months, as against the 12-16 weeks gap mandated by the government.

Serum Institute of India (SII) Chairman Cyrus Poonawalla said a third or booster dose of Covishield is needed six months after the second dose of the vaccine.

On August 13, Ponawalla said he and several SII employees have taken a third dose of Covishield, AstraZeneca's vaccine against COVID-19, according to a PTI report.

"After six months, the antibodies go down and that is why I have taken the third dose. We have given the third dose to our seven to eight thousand SII employees. For those who have completed the second dose, it is my request to take a booster dose (third dose) after six months," Poonawalla said, as quoted by the news agency.

The SII Chairman said the ideal gap between two doses of Covishield is two months, as against the 12-16 week gap mandated by the government.

He also said he was not in favour of mixing two difference vaccines. "I am against the mixing of two different vaccines. There is no need to mix two different vaccines," he said. However, he later said such mixing can be resorted to if a particular vaccine is not available at the time of second dose.

He had also criticised the government's ban on export of COVID-19 vaccines, calling it a "very bad move".

"My son (Adar Ponawalla) asked me not to open my mouth (on the issue). But it is my view that exports ought to be opened," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)