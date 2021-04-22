COVID-19 vaccination: These states will provide free jabs for all eligible beneficiaries

Govt has allowed COVID-19 vaccination for all aged 18 years and above from May 1. (Representative picture)

With the central government liberalising India's vaccination drive, several states have announced that they will bear the cost of the COVID-19 vaccine for all eligible beneficiaries.

India has granted emergency use approval to three vaccines -- Covishiled, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All above the age of 18 will be eligible to received jabs from May 1.

Track this LIVE blog for latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Take a look at all the states that have announced free COVID-19 vaccines for all:

Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government will bear the cost of administering jabs to all citizens of the state above 18 years of age starting from May 1.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

From the beginning, the state government has been providing vaccines to its natives of all the categories without any payment, in the government as well as in the listed private hospitals across the state, he said.

Read: Over 3.14 lakh new COVID-19 cases in India, highest-ever recorded in any country

Sikkim: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has announced that the state government will provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all citizens between 18 to 45 years.

He said the state government will bear the cost of the vaccines of the people in the age group of 18-45 if the Centre does not bear the cost.

Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the Left government would provide the vaccine against COVID-19 free of cost for everyone in the State.

"Vaccines will be provided free of cost for everyone in Kerala. We don't have the habit of changing our stance like others. We had announced free vaccines in the State," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker: Over 22 lakh people in India get jabbed on April 21, 13.23 crore shots administered so far

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the state government will pay for the coronavirus vaccination of people over 18 years of age, according to an official release here.

"We will take all possible steps to protect the lives of our citizens," the release quoted Baghel as saying.

Madhya Pradesh: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that a detailed guidelines of the Government of India will be issued later, but the people above the age of 18 will be vaccinated for free in Madhya Pradesh.

In Charts | How COVID-19 vaccines protect against coronavirus

The Assam government will vaccinate everyone in the 18-45 age group for free from May 1 onwards, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said. Donations received last year for COVID management will

be utilised for the purpose, he said.

"Assam will give FREE vaccines to everyone from 18-45 years. GOI is giving free vaccines for 45+," Sarma tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh: The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "We have decided to vaccinate all above 18 years free of cost. The state government will take forward the vaccination programme with its own resources," the CM said.