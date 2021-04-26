Coronavirus India News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Yogi Adityanath govt orders 50 lakh doses of Covishield, Covaxin each for Uttar Pradesh
As India gears up for the third phase of vaccination from 1 May, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies to ensure availability of adequate doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the state. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1. "An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added.