MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
April 26, 2021 / 07:31 AM IST

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 66,191 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 832 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 42,95,027 and the toll to 64,760, the state health department said.

Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 cases. The country has reported more than three lakh new daily infections, caused by the novel coronavirus, for four consecutive days. Over 1.69 crore COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country so far since the pandemic started in early 2020. The total death toll stood at 1.92 lakh on April 25.
While 1.40 crore patients have recovered, 26.82 lakh cases remain active across the country. Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state, followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. As many as 14.09 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in India as of April 25. Earlier, priority was given to healthcare and frontline workers for inoculation. Then, senior citizens and people above the age of 45 with or without comorbidities were made eligible to get vaccinated. All adults will be able to get the vaccine starting from May 1. Registration on the CoWIN application for this phase is to begin on April 28. There have been 14.56 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases across the world so far. Of these, 32.25 lakh have died.
  • Coronavirus India News Live Updates: US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19
    Moneycontrol.com
  • April 26, 2021 / 07:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Yogi Adityanath govt orders 50 lakh doses of Covishield, Covaxin each for Uttar Pradesh

    As India gears up for the third phase of vaccination from 1 May, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered 50 lakhs doses of Covishield and Covaxin each from manufacturing companies to ensure availability of adequate doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the state. Taking to Twitter, Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh government has placed an order for 1 crore doses of anti-COVID vaccines for the vaccination drive beginning May 1. "An order of 50-50 lakh doses has been placed for both indigenous vaccine manufacturers. In addition, the dose will be made available by the Government of India. A comprehensive action plan is being prepared in this regard," he added.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Ravichandran Ashwin takes break from IPL to support family in fight against COVID-19

    Senior Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has decided to take a break from the ongoing IPL, saying that his family is currently "putting up a fight against COVID-19" and he wants to support them. The 34-year-old is competing for the Delhi Capitals this season and hopes to return to the side "if things go in the right direction".

    "I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times," Ashwin posted on his Twitter page after DC's game against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Sunday night.

    "I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals," added the Chennai-based player. His franchise promised full support to him in a twitter post of its own. "Extending our full support to you in these difficult times, @ashwinravi99. Sending you and your family all the strength and prayers from all of us at Delhi Capitals," DC said.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 26, 2021 / 07:16 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US agrees to send Covishield supplies to India, expands funding for Biological E

    The United States said on April 25 that it will send additional support to India to help in its fight against the coronavirus second wave. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval over the phone and offered to send resources and supplies to the Serum Institute of India to increase Covishield production.

    The US will also be supplying rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to India. NSC spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement: “The United States has identified sources of specific raw material urgently required for Indian manufacture of the Covishield vaccine that will immediately be made available for India.”

    “To help treat COVID-19 patients and protect front-line health workers in India, the United States has identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators, and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that will immediately be made available for India. The United States also is pursuing options to provide oxygen generation and related supplies on an urgent basis.”

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:06 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris assure India of support in fight against COVID-19

    US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have assured India and its people of providing all assistance, including urgently sending necessary medical life-saving supplies and equipment, to help the country combat the deadly coronavirus crisis. Just as India sent assistance to the United States as our hospitals were strained early in the pandemic, we are determined to help India in its time of need, Biden said in a tweet.

    The President was spending his weekend at his home in Delaware but is believed to be following up the developments in India. The US is working closely with the Indian government to rapidly deploy additional support and supplies during an alarming COVID-19 outbreak. As we provide assistance, we pray for the people of India including its courageous healthcare workers, Harris said in a tweet.

    The tweets by Biden and Harris are the first reactions by the top American leadership after the recent outbreak of deadly COVID19 pandemic in India. The two have been criticizsed by friends of India in the US, including some of their own party leaders, for slow response to the American help to their natural ally.

  • April 26, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Government restricts use of liquid oxygen only for medical purposes

    The Central Government under Disaster Management Act, 2005 has reviewed the oxygen supply situation and has decided that with immediate effect, the use of liquid oxygen, including the existing stocks, will be allowed for medical purposes only. The measure was taken to ensure an uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen across the country and restricted industrial usage of oxygen.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • April 26, 2021 / 07:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh reports 12,634 fresh COVID-19 cases, 69 fatalities

    Andhra Pradesh continued to see an upward trend in coronavirus cases with 12,634 new infections on April 25, taking the gross to over 10.33 lakh while 69 related deaths pushed the toll to 7685. As many as 4,304 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin said. The total positives stood at 10,33,560 while the total recoveries were at 9.36 lakh as 4,304 people were cured.

  • April 26, 2021 / 06:59 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic, its socio-economic impact and the massive vaccination drive across the world. The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. India is currently witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.