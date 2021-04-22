MARKET NEWS

In Charts | How COVID-19 vaccines protect against coronavirus

Vaccine is the magic bullet: As the govt released the data on how many people tested positive after taking the COVID-19 vaccines

Moneycontrol News
April 22, 2021 / 09:03 AM IST
Vaccine is the magic bullet
Vaccine is the magic bullet: Data shows that people who got the jabs secured lasting protection against the COVID-19 virus. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Vaccine is the magic bullet2
Vaccine is the magic bullet: Data from clinical trials and full-fledged vaccinations show that both Indian vaccines have hit the mark against COVID. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Vaccine is the magic bullet3
Vaccine is the magic bullet: Out of every 10,000 who were vaccinated, only two got COVID. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Vaccine is the magic bullet4
Vaccine is the magic bullet: Covaxin vs Covishield. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Vaccine is the magic bullet5
Vaccine is the magic bullet: Boost for Covaxin. (Image NEWS18 creative)
Vaccine is the magic bullet6
Vaccine is the magic bullet: In February, AstraZeneca had said that its Covishield vaccine was 100% effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death. (Image: NEWS18 creative)
Moneycontrol News
#coronavirus #Covid-19 #Sanjeevani
first published: Apr 22, 2021 09:03 am

