COVID-19 Vaccination in Mumbai: From where to how; all you need to know

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the COVID-19 vaccination drive at Jumbo COVID Field Hospital in BKC, Mumbai, at 10 am on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

India’s financial capital Mumbai, once the country’s coronavirus hotspot, is all set to begin the much-awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, alongside the rest of the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India's massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day via video conferencing, as doses of vaccines get delivered across the country to all states and Union Territories.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted emergency use authorisation to two COVID-19 vaccines – Covishield, developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca, and manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will launch the inoculation programme at Jumbo COVID Field Hospital in BKC, Mumbai, at 10 am.

Maharashtra government has so far received 9.83 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Of these, 9.63 lakh vials are of Covishield vaccine and 20,000 are of indigenously-made Covaxin, according to state Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

Mumbai, The First Consignment Of #CovishieldVaccine Has Arrived!#MyBMC has received a total of 1,39,500 doses from Serum Institute (Pune).

Stored at @mybmcWardFS , it will be delivered across vaccination centers for national inoculation drive 16th January.#COVIDVaccination pic.twitter.com/GSpaP2DuIg — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 13, 2021

The state capital has received over 1.39 lakh doses of Covishield, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The civic body said it received 1,39,500 doses of the Covishield vaccine from the SII around 5.30 am on January 13.The state has also been allotted two thousand doses of Covaxin to the capital city, reported news agency PTI citing Dilip Patil, State Immunization Officer.

So far, 1.3 lakh healthcare workers and around two lakh frontline workers in Mumbai have been reportedly registered for the vaccination through the purpose-built Co-WIN application.

Q. How and where are these vaccines being stored?

The Covishield vaccine doses are being stored at a facility in F-South ward office situated in Parel, said BMC. The civic body has also created a centralised cold storage facility for vaccines in Kanjurmarg.

The centre for Covaxin is Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals.

Mumbai will have 72 inoculation centres, said Tope. A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre, which will have a team of five personnel who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, his or her identity and administer the vaccine.

All the necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres, the minister has said.

It will take six to seven months for the vaccine to become available for those who are not in the high-risk category, said Patil.

Beginning with the healthcare workers, the vaccine will be administered to frontline staff such as police, home guards and others in the second phase.

"Considering the time it would take to administer the vaccine to healthcare workers, frontline staff and people with co-morbid conditions, it would take a minimum of six to seven months for the vaccine to reach the general public," he said.

Q. Who can/cannot take the vaccine?

> The Union Health Ministry has highlighted that under the emergency use authorisation, coronavirus vaccination is indicated only for those who are 18 years and above.

> Interchangeability of COVID-19 vaccines is not permitted. The second dose should also be of the same COVID-19 vaccine which was administered as the first dose. Beneficiaries cannot choose between Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

> The health ministry has cautioned against the administration of the vaccine in persons with a history of an anaphylactic or allergic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and in those with immediate or delayed onset anaphylaxis or allergic reaction to vaccines or injectable therapies, pharmaceutical products, food items, among others.

> In case of people having active symptoms of SARS-CoV-2 infection, coronavirus infected patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV-2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma and acutely unwell and hospitalised patients due to any illness, the COVID-19 vaccination is to be deferred for four to eight weeks after recovery.

> Pregnant and lactating women have not been a part of any COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial so far. Therefore, women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating women should not receive COVID-19 vaccine at this time, the ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry has mentions mild AEFIs (adverse event following immunization) for both the vaccines.

In the case of Covishied, some mild AEFI may occur like injection site tenderness, injection site pain, headache, fatigue, myalgia, malaise, pyrexia, chills and arthralgia and nausea.

Some mild AEFIs in case of Covaxin include injection site pain, headache, fatigue, fever, body ache, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, dizziness-giddiness, tremor, sweating, cold, cough and injection site swelling.

Paracetamol may be used to provide symptomatic relief from post-vaccination adverse reactions, the ministry said.

With the addition of 607 fresh cases on January 14, Mumbai's cumulative COVID-19 count has reached 3,01,078, while the death toll has gone up to 11,219, according to the BMC’s data.

(With inputs from PTI)