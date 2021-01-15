Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, says IMF chief

January 15, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

Coronavirus Live updates: India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences: IMF chief

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has praised India for taking "very decisive" steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences and asked the country to do more this year to support an accelerated transformation of the economy.

The IMF Managing Director during a global media roundtable on Thursday predicted a less bad outlook for India in the upcoming World Economic Update due to the steps taken by it.

When I called on everybody to stay tuned for January 26, that applies very much to India. You would see a picture in our update that is less bad. Why? Because the country actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it, Georgieva said.

The International Monetary Fund is scheduled to release its World Economic Update on January 26.