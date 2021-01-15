MARKET NEWS

January 15, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences, says IMF chief

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India has recorded more than 1.04 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 1.51 lakh related deaths so far. Preparations are underway to begin the vaccination process on January 16.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Today is the 297th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 1,05,12,093 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,51,727 deaths. A total of 1,01,46,763 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 2,13,603 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 2.03 p
ercent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 96.52 percent. Globally, more than 9.3 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 19.91 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16.
  • January 15, 2021 / 08:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: US airports warn of $40 billion impact of COVID-19, seek more government aid

    A group representing major U.S. airports said Thursday it expected to see a $40 billion impact over two years from the steep decline in passenger traffic because of the coronavirus pandemic, and called for a new round of government assistance.

    Airports Council International – North America projects U.S. airports will face $17 billion in lost revenue and higher costs between April 2021 and March 2022, in addition to the $23 billion impact in the year ending in March 2021. In March, airports received $10 billion in emergency assistance from Congress and last month lawmakers approved another $2 billion for airports and airport concessionaires. 

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:55 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: India took 'very decisive' steps to deal with coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences: IMF chief

    IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has praised India for taking "very decisive" steps to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences and asked the country to do more this year to support an accelerated transformation of the economy.

    The IMF Managing Director during a global media roundtable on Thursday predicted a less bad outlook for India in the upcoming World Economic Update due to the steps taken by it.

    When I called on everybody to stay tuned for January 26, that applies very much to India. You would see a picture in our update that is less bad. Why? Because the country actually has taken very decisive action, very decisive steps to deal with the pandemic and to deal with the economic consequences of it, Georgieva said.

    The International Monetary Fund is scheduled to release its World Economic Update on January 26.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:43 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates: US Congressman praises India for supplying COVID-19 vaccines to neighbours

    A top American Congressman has applauded India for its plans to supply COVID-19 vaccines to its neighbours and partners around the world.

    "Great to see our ally India purchasing and supplying millions of doses of COVID vaccines, manufactured in India, to its neighbours and partner nations around the world," Congressman Brad Sherman said in a tweet.

    "India is one of the world''s largest manufacturers of inoculations. In a time of great need for the entire international community, India is stepping up to help the world overcome this pandemic," Sherman said.

    India plans to purchase millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses and supply them to Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Seychelles and Mauritius.

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | Delhi govt extends COVID guidelines for UK returnees till Jan 31

    The Delhi government has extended till January 31 its earlier order asking people coming from the UK to undergo institutional quarantine in the wake of the new variant of coronavirus. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in its order had prescribed mandatory seven days institutional quarantine even for those UK passengers testing negative for coronavirus. The order was issued after a mutant of the virus having high transmissibility has been reported in UK. (PTI)

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | First consignment of COVID vaccines reaches Arunachal by road from Assam

    The first consignment of 32,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Arunachal Pradesh in a vaccine van from Guwahati yesterday, ahead of the country-wide inoculation drive to start on January 16, an official of the National Health Mission's (NHM) said. The vaccines were dispatched from Itanagar to 25 districts of Arunachal Pradesh by road, NHMs state immunisation officer, Dr Dimong Padung, said. (PTI)

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:09 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | First consignment of COVID-19 vaccine reaches Mizoram

    A consignment of 18,500 COVID-19 vaccines, to be used in the first phase of inoculation, arrived in Aizawl from New Delhi yesterday, a health department official said. (PTI)

  • January 15, 2021 / 07:07 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 191 countries and territories. Today is the 297th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

