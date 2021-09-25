COVID-19 unlock: Theatres, auditoriums to be reopened in Maharashtra from October 22

Theatres and auditoriums will be reopened in Maharashtra from October 22, the Office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted on September 25.

A detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) for the reopening of theatres and auditoriums will be issued shortly, the CMO added.



Theatres and auditoriums in Maharashtra will open after 22nd October 2021 while observing all COVID safety protocols. SOP is in the works and will be declared soon.

— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) September 25, 2021

The decision comes a day after the state government announced the reopening of religious places from October 7.

Maharashtra, which is one of the worst-hit states by the COVID-19 pandemic in India, reimposed a slew of restrictions from March this year, following the onset of second virus wave.

While most curbs were rescinded from June onwards, the state government had decided not to reopen places of worship and cinema halls so far, in bid to prevent mass gatherings.

The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), along with leading cinema chains PVR and INOX, had appealed to the Maharashtra government to reopen theatres on "urgent basis", claiming that the industry has suffered losses up to Rs 4,800 crore due to the prolonged closure.

"At the rate of a monthly loss of Rs 400 crore, the Maharashtra cinema exhibition industry has lost approximately Rs 4,800 crore in various lockdowns since March 2020," a letter written by the MAI to Uddhav Thackeray, on September 8, stated.

"Films are the soft power of Maharashtra and cinemas continue to be the main form of entertainment for millions of Indians," the letter added.

Notably, cinema hall operators were allowed to resume operations in November last year, but were directed to shut down again in March due to the second coronavirus wave.

According to MAI, there are around 1,000 cinema screens across Maharashtra, which directly and indirectly employs lakhs of people in the state. Due to the closure of theatres since March, the employment of scores of people has been affected, it said.