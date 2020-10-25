COVID-19 situation in Delhi contained; focus on contact tracing, isolation: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on October 25 said the coronavirus situation in the national capital is contained, highlighting that daily rise in cases is currently at 4,000, compared to an expert panel's projection of 12,000-14,000 cases per day during the festive season.

The panel had reportedly suggested avoiding any major festive celebrations as they could prove to be 'super-spreader events'.

"Dr Paul expert committee had said due to cold and festive season, cases (per day) can spike up to 12,000-14,000 but right now it's around 4,000 so the situation is contained. We are focused on containment, contact tracing and isolation to tackle the situation," Jain said, according to news agency ANI.

According to a recent report by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) headed by Dr Paul, the onset of the festival season had potential to cause a daily surge of over 15,000 cases in Delhi over the next three months.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"Large gatherings are super-spreader events. They must be avoided. Coming festivals (Chhat, Puja, Dussehra, Deepavali, Eid, X-Mas and New year) pose a huge challenge in terms of pandemic control. It has been seen that Onam in Kerala and Ganesh Chaturthi in Maharashtra worsened the Covid-19 situation in those regions. This must not be allowed to happen in the national capital," the expert panel had said, according to reports.

"Our emerging gains in a reduction in cases will be reversed because of these festivities and the rush in markets/localities. Such a potentially avoidable setback will dent the image of not only the national capital but the country as well," the NCDC report had said, adding that these events should be kept "low-key" and "essentially centered around family".

Delhi on October 24 recorded 4,116 COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in the last 35 days. This was also the second consecutive day when over 4,000 cases were recorded in the city. On October 23, 4,086 cases were recorded.