COVID-19 | Andhra Pradesh extends partial lockdown till May 31
Extending the Andhra Pradesh curfew till May 31, CM Jagan Reddy said at least a four-week lockdown is inevitable to get the desired results vis-a-vis curbing COVID-19 spread.
May 17, 2021 / 08:18 PM IST
YSR Congress leader and Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 17 announced that the partial coronavirus lockdown in the state will be extended for another two weeks till the end of this month.
Andhra Pradesh has been reporting around 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the past several days.
Extending the Andhra Pradesh curfew till May 31, CM Jagan Reddy said at least a four-week lockdown is inevitable to get the desired results vis-a-vis curbing COVID-19 spread at a time the country is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic.
The decision to extend the Andhra Pradesh lockdown was taken at a review meeting held on May 17 to discuss the prevention and control of COVID-19 and vaccination against the novel coronavirus disease.
At the meeting, Reddy instructed Andhra government officials to provide free treatment for Black Fungus infections under the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Scheme.
Officials were also directed to provide complete support to children whose parents passed away due to COVID-19 in the state.
Andhra Pradesh had gone under a 14-day partial curfew on May 5 and the current restrictions were supposed to end on May 18. During this time, a statewide curfew was in place from 12 pm to 6 am, which will continue to be imposed. No public gathering will be allowed till the restrictions are in place, nor will commercial establishments be allowed to remain open past the curfew timings.
Only emergency and essential services will be allowed during this time; exemptions have also been granted to the agricultural and manufacturing sectors.