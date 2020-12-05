Covaxin A 2-Dose Anti-Coronavirus Vaccine, Anil Vij Got Only 1st Dose: Union Health Ministry

File image of Haryana minister and BJP leader Anil Vij

Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and Haryana Health minister Anil Vij, who had volunteered for its phase-three trial, was given only the first dose, the Union Health Ministry clarified on Saturday hours after the minister announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Vij had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine against COVID-19 being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Also Read: Haryana Minister Anil Vij, Who Volunteered In Covaxin Trials, Says He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

On Saturday, the Union health ministry said, "The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine."

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

The Haryana health minister too said antibodies start to develop after administration of the second dose, which is given 28 days after the first shot, and there is no protection during this period. The 67-year-old minister was given the first shot on November 20.

Stressing that experts would know better about how the COVID-19 vaccine works, Vij told PTI over phone: "I was told that antibodies start to develop after the second dose, which is administered after 28 days of getting the first shot. And full antibodies are developed 14 days after the second dose is given. So, the complete cycle takes 42 days. In between there is no protection."

Asked about his condition, Vij said he has sore throat, fever and body ache.

"But overall I am okay," he said.

The minister said that he had gone to Panipat a few days ago where he spent two to three hours with a BJP leader, who too has tested positive for COVID-19.