Coronavirus state-wise tally April 7: Nearly 750 confirmed cases in Maharashtra

India has recorded 4,421 cases of the novel coronavirus and 114 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,981 are active cases while others have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 9 am on April 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 748 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (671) and Delhi (523).

Media reports suggest that the nationwide lockdown might be extended. There is also a strong likelihood of a staggered exit.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he was in favour of extending the lockdown.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also hinted that the lockdown may be extended in hotspots such as Mumbai and Pune.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 266 1 3 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 4 Assam 26 0 0 5 Bihar 32 0 1 6 Chandigarh 18 0 0 7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0 8 Delhi 523 19 7 9 Goa 7 0 0 10 Gujarat 144 22 12 11 Haryana 90 25 1 12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2 14 Jharkhand 4 0 0 15 Karnataka 151 12 4 16 Kerala 327 58 2 17 Ladakh 14 10 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9 19 Maharashtra 748 56 45 20 Manipur 2 0 0 21 Mizoram 1 0 0 22 Odisha 21 2 0 23 Puducherry 5 1 0 24 Punjab 76 4 6 25 Rajasthan 288 21 3 26 Tamil Nadu 621 8 5 27 Telengana 321 34 7 28 Tripura 1 0 0 29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0 30 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3 31 West Bengal 91 13 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 4421* 326 114 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

