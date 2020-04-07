Coronavirus state-wise tally April 7: Nearly 750 confirmed cases in Maharashtra

With 748 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (523).
India has recorded 4,421 cases of the novel coronavirus and 114 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.
Of these, 3,981 are active cases while others have been cured and discharged.
The data was updated at 9 am on April 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Media reports suggest that the nationwide lockdown might be extended. There is also a strong likelihood of a staggered exit.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he was in favour of extending the lockdown.
Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also hinted that the lockdown may be extended in hotspots such as Mumbai and Pune.
Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India (including cured/migrated/death):
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|266
|1
|3
|2
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|10
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Assam
|26
|0
|0
|5
|Bihar
|32
|0
|1
|6
|Chandigarh
|18
|0
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|10
|8
|0
|8
|Delhi
|523
|19
|7
|9
|Goa
|7
|0
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|144
|22
|12
|11
|Haryana
|90
|25
|1
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|13
|2
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|109
|4
|2
|14
|Jharkhand
|4
|0
|0
|15
|Karnataka
|151
|12
|4
|16
|Kerala
|327
|58
|2
|17
|Ladakh
|14
|10
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|165
|0
|9
|19
|Maharashtra
|748
|56
|45
|20
|Manipur
|2
|0
|0
|21
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|22
|Odisha
|21
|2
|0
|23
|Puducherry
|5
|1
|0
|24
|Punjab
|76
|4
|6
|25
|Rajasthan
|288
|21
|3
|26
|Tamil Nadu
|621
|8
|5
|27
|Telengana
|321
|34
|7
|28
|Tripura
|1
|0
|0
|29
|Uttarakhand
|31
|5
|0
|30
|Uttar Pradesh
|305
|21
|3
|31
|West Bengal
|91
|13
|3
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|4421*
|326
|114
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
