you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 09:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 7: Nearly 750 confirmed cases in Maharashtra

With 748 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (571) and Delhi (523).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded 4,421 cases of the novel coronavirus and 114 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update.

Of these, 3,981 are active cases while others have been cured and discharged.

The data was updated at 9 am on April 7 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 748 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (671) and Delhi (523).

Media reports suggest that the nationwide lockdown might be extended. There is also a strong likelihood of a staggered exit.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said he was in favour of extending the lockdown.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has also hinted that the lockdown may be extended in hotspots such as Mumbai and Pune.

Screenshot_6

Below are the number of COVID-19 cases in each state and union territory (UT) of India (including cured/migrated/death):
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andhra Pradesh26613
2Andaman and Nicobar Islands1000
3Arunachal Pradesh100
4Assam2600
5Bihar3201
6Chandigarh1800
7Chhattisgarh1080
8Delhi523197
9Goa700
10Gujarat1442212
11Haryana90251
12Himachal Pradesh1321
13Jammu and Kashmir10942
14Jharkhand400
15Karnataka151124
16Kerala327582
17Ladakh14100
18Madhya Pradesh16509
19Maharashtra7485645
20Manipur200
21Mizoram100
22Odisha2120
23Puducherry510
24Punjab7646
25Rajasthan288213
26Tamil Nadu62185
27Telengana321347
28Tripura100
29Uttarakhand3150
30Uttar Pradesh305213
31West Bengal91133
Total number of confirmed cases in India4421*326114
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation

Follow our full coverage here.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 09:34 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

