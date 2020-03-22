Coronavirus pandemic | Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal pledges Rs 100 crore, Anand Mahindra to offer full salary to deal with COVID-19

Industrialist Anil Agarwal has announced that he has committed Rs 100 crore towards fighting the coronavirus pandemic that has hit the nation.



I am committing 100 cr towards fighting the Pandemic. #DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook & this is the time when our country needs us the most. Many people are facing uncertainty & I’m specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help pic.twitter.com/EkxOhTrBpR

— Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) March 22, 2020

In a tweet, Anil Agarwal, executive chairman of Vedanta Resources said, “#DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is a pledge that we undertook and this is the time when our country needs us the most.”

He further raised his concern about the daily wage earners. “Many people are facing uncertainty & I am especially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help,” said Agarwal.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also offered the facilities of the group's hospitality arm as medical care facilities while the group will work on how its manufacturing facilities can make ventilators.

"Going by various reports from epidemiologists, it is highly likely that India is already in stage-3 of transmission. Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure," Mahindra said in a series of tweets.

Sharing plans of the group which has presence across sectors ranging from farm equipment to aerospace, he said, "To help in the response to this unprecedented threat, we at the Mahindra Group will immediately begin work on how our manufacturing facilities can make ventilators."

Mahindra further said, "At Mahindra Holidays, we stand ready to offer our resorts as temporary care facilities."

The group's project team stands ready to assist the government and the Army in erecting temporary care facilities, he said adding that the Mahindra Foundation will create a fund to assist the hardest hit in our value chain (small businesses and the self-employed).



—Cases could rise exponentially with millions of casualties, putting a huge strain on medical infrastructure (1/5) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 22, 2020

Mahindra also said he will contribute his 100 percent salary to the fund and add more over the next few months while encouraging "associates to voluntarily contribute".

"I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystems," he said.

