you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | People clap, bang utensils from houses to salute those fighting against COVID-19

People came out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
President Ram Nath Kovind claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)
1/5

President Ram Nath Kovind claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his family members clap to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)
2/5

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his family members clap to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)

An old woman bangs utensil to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)
3/5

An old woman bangs utensil to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)

A child climbs on his balcony and claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)
4/5

A child climbs on his balcony and claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar)

People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
5/5

People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 22, 2020 06:08 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Slideshow

