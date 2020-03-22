Coronavirus pandemic | People clap, bang utensils from houses to salute those fighting against COVID-19

People came out on their terraces and balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid the coronavirus pandemic. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/5 President Ram Nath Kovind claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar) 2/5 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and his family members clap to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar) 3/5 An old woman bangs utensil to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar) 4/5 A child climbs on his balcony and claps to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus. (Photo: Pankaj Singh Tomar) 5/5 People clap and bang utensils from their balconies to cheer for emergency personnel and sanitation workers who are on the frontlines in the fight against coronavirus, in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters) First Published on Mar 22, 2020 06:08 pm