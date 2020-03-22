Live now
Coronavirus LIVE updates: Stay indoors, stay healthy, says PM Modi as Janata Curfew begins
LIVE coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and the situation arising out of that.
At least 315 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India as of today, ICMR has said. In order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to observe Janata Curfew from 7am to 9pm. As the curfew began, he tweeted, "Stay indoors, stay healthy".Scroll down for latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic as well as Janata Curfew:
Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "In a few minutes from now, the Janta Curfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address to the nation on March 19, appealed to the people to observe a 'Janata Curfew' or public curfew on March 22 as a measure to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"This Sunday, on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm, all citizens are required to follow Janata Curfew," PM Modi said, requesting people to self-impose this restriction.
During the Janata Curfew, no one should venture out on the streets, except for people associated with essential services.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the citizens of this country to observe Janata Curfew from 7am to 9pm today. That is, people have been asked not to venture out on the roads unless absolutely necessary, in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus.
