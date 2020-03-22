Coronavirus LIVE updates: Stay indoors, stay healthy, says PM Modi as Janata Curfew begins

At least 315 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India as of today, ICMR has said. In order to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to the people to observe Janata Curfew from 7am to 9pm. As the curfew began, he tweeted, "Stay indoors, stay healthy".

Scroll down for latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic as well as Janata Curfew: