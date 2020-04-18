App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Muthoot Finance to re-open all branches from April 20

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday had released a new list of activities that are exempted from the extended nationwide lockdown, including services offered by NBFCs and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Muthoot Finance
Muthoot Finance
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Non-banking financial company Muthoot Finance on Saturday said it will re-open all its branches across the country from April 20 and will ensure safety for its customers.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Friday had released a new list of activities that are exempted from the extended nationwide lockdown, including services offered by NBFCs and cooperative credit societies with minimum staff.

The company will re-open all its branches from April 20, resuming all services while ensuring maximum safety and precautions of its customers, Muthoot Finance said in a statement.

Close

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

related news

Muthoot Finance in the statement said that as the government will strictly monitor red spots and orange spots, the company will oblige to the local orders of the cities they operate in.

Depending on the gravity of the situation in a particular state or city, the regional heads will take extra precautions.

"We have prepared ourselves to serve all our customers in these coming days. As some states still remain severely afflicted, we will safeguard the health of our customers and our employees to provide seamless services to those who will come to the branches," Muthoot Finance Managing Director George Alexander Muthoot said.

He added that the company requests all its customers to maintain the social distancing decorum and follow strict sanitary guidelines to continue fighting COVID-19.

The branches will function in their regular timings and will adhere to all instructions set out by the state governments for resuming services from April 20, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

 

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 18, 2020 09:10 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #George Alexander Muthoot #India #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #Muthooth Finance

most popular

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

RBI Governor launches Round 2 of liquidity bonanza; this time for small NBFCs, MFIs

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | AI tools can soon use your voice to determine if you are COVID-19 positive: Report

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Are Lockdown Bonds a balm for the virus-hit businesses?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.