Coronavirus pandemic | India's only F1 track becomes shelter home for migrants: Report

India's only Formula One (F1) racing track - the Buddh International Circuit - has been converted into a shelter home with COVID-19 quarantine facilities for migrants, according to a Hindustan Times report.

After 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25, several migrant workers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) fled cities to their native villages.

Buddh International Circuit, located in Greater Noida, is a part of the Jaypee Sports City.

Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration took the decision to use the F1 racing track as a shelter home on March 29, the report said.

Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“As of now, we have identified the facility. We will figure out how many persons can be accommodated here on Monday. We are creating these facilities so that stranded migrants in Gautam Budh Nagar can use them till April 14, 2020,” an official told Hindustan Times.

The Uttar Pradesh government wants to ensure that infected individuals, if any, do not travel to their villages and spread the virus, officials todl the publication.

The administration has identified at least 20 buildings that will be turned into shelter homes for migrants who had begun walking to their hometowns.

The Noida district administration has created temporary shelter homes at 28 locations across the city, the report said.