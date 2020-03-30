App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 09:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | India's only F1 track becomes shelter home for migrants: Report

Buddh International Circuit, located in Greater Noida, is a part of the Jaypee Sports City.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

India's only Formula One (F1) racing track - the Buddh International Circuit - has been converted into a shelter home with COVID-19 quarantine facilities for migrants, according to a Hindustan Times report.

After 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25, several migrant workers in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) fled cities to their native villages.

Buddh International Circuit, located in Greater Noida, is a part of the Jaypee Sports City.

Close

Officials of the Gautam Budh Nagar administration took the decision to use the F1 racing track as a shelter home on March 29, the report said.

related news

Follow LIVE updates on COVID-19 here

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

“As of now, we have identified the facility. We will figure out how many persons can be accommodated here on Monday. We are creating these facilities so that stranded migrants in Gautam Budh Nagar can use them till April 14, 2020,” an official told Hindustan Times.

The Uttar Pradesh government wants to ensure that infected individuals, if any, do not travel to their villages and spread the virus, officials todl the publication.

The administration has identified at least 20 buildings that will be turned into shelter homes for migrants who had begun walking to their hometowns.

The Noida district administration has created temporary shelter homes at 28 locations across the city, the report said.

“A total of 7,000 people can be accommodated in the 28 shelter homes in Gautam Budh Nagar,” Rakesh Chauhan, district information officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, told the publication.



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 09:16 am

tags #Buddh International Circuit #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.