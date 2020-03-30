Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Mar 30, 2020 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Peak US death rate likely in 2 weeks, says Trump
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,024.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Today is the sixth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,024. The Union Health Ministry has said that 96 people have recovered so far, but 27 have died.Globally, there have been over 7.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 33,900 people have died so far. The US now has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy. Cases continue to rise in Europe. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market. Catch the latest updates here:
Read More
Read Less
Top
highlights
Countries with highest reported cases: Latest numbers
Cases and deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases and deaths globally: Latest numbers
LIVE Updates: Novel coronavirus pandemic (March 30, 2020)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Reported cases in SAARC countries
> India: 1,024 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Afghanistan: 120 cases
> Bangladesh: 48 cases
> Bhutan: 4 cases
> The Maldives: 17 cases
> Nepal: 5 cases
> Pakistan: 1,597 cases
> Sri Lanka: 117 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 8.00 am IST on March 30)
Coronavirus in New York LIVE Updates | New York State surpasses 1,000 COVID-19 deaths
New York State's death toll from the coronavirus outbreak crossed 1,000 yesterday, less than a month after the first known infection in the state. Most of those deaths have come in just the past few days.
New York City reported in the evening that its toll had risen to 776. The total number of state-wide deaths is not expected to be released until later today, but with at least 250 additional deaths recorded outside the city as of yesterday morning, the state's total fatalities was at least 1,026. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | Australia limits public movement to capitalise on slowing rate of COVID-19
Australian officials will use fines and the threat of jail to enforce a new rule limiting public gatherings to two people, as the country's coronavirus infection rate slowed but the death toll crept higher.
New South Wales and Victoria, the country's two most populous states, will introduce the penalties to enforce national rules set by the federal government yesterday. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Yesterday, the Centre expanded the list of services allowed to run during the national lockdown.
The expanded list includes groceries and hygiene products such as hand washes, soaps, disinfectants, tissue papers, toothpaste, sanitary pads and diapers.
Read more: Govt includes milk, newspapers in lockdown exemption list; transportation of all goods allowed
In this tweet from ANI: Images of police checking passes and identity cards of people in Mumbai, Maharashtra amid the movement of vehicles.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries in Europe with the highest reported cases
> Italy: 97,689 cases (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Spain: 80,110 cases
> Germany: 62,095 cases
> France: 40,723 cases
> Switzerland: 14,829 cases
> The Netherlands: 10,930 cases
> Belgium: 10,836 cases
> Austria: 8,788 cases
> Portugal: 5,962 cases
> Norway: 4,284 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.30 am IST on March 30)
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates | State-wise death toll in India:
Maharashtra has reported the most deaths (six) so far, followed by Gujarat (five), Karnataka (three), and Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu and Kashmir (two each).
Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have reported a death each, according to the Health Ministry data.
Impact on the market: Asian shares slid on Monday and oil prices took another tumble as fears mounted that the global shutdown for the coronavirus could last for months, doing untold harm to economies.
E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 skidded 1.2 percent right from the bell, and Japan's Nikkei 3.2 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2 percent, while South Korea shed 2.7 percent. (Input from Reuters)
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Countries with the highest reported cases
> United States: 1,42,106 (includes recoveries and deaths)
> Italy: 97,689 cases
> China: 82,122 cases
> Spain: 80,110 cases
> Germany: 62,095 cases
> France: 40,723 cases
> Iran: 38,309 cases
> United Kingdom: 19,784 cases
> Switzerland: 14,829 cases
> The Netherlands: 10,930 cases
(Source: Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, as of 7.20 am IST on March 30)
Coronavirus in Singapore LIVE Updates | 3 Indians among 42 new cases reported in Singapore
Three Indian nationals were among the 42 new cases reported in Singapore yesterday, taking the total number of infections in the country to 844, according to the city-state’s Ministry of Health.
The three Indians include a 35-year-old female with a long-term pass, a 34-year-old male holding Singapore work pass and both of them have a travel history to India. A 34-year-old Indian holding Singapore work pass was also infected locally. (Input from PTI)