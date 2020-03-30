Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Peak US death rate likely in 2 weeks, says Trump

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 190 countries. Today is the sixth day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,024. The Union Health Ministry has said that 96 people have recovered so far, but 27 have died.

Globally, there have been over 7.2 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 33,900 people have died so far. The US now has the highest number of cases, followed by Italy. Cases continue to rise in Europe. The outbreak is having a major impact on global economy and the stock market.