Coronavirus wrap | Here's all you need to know about today's developments

The number of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases in India continued to rise on March 30 as the country entered Day 6 of a three-week lockdown.

The health ministry said 92 new cases and four deaths due to coronavirus have been reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,071 and the number of deaths to 29.

Here are some of the major developments from the day:

- The health ministry on March 30 said India is, technically speaking, still in the local transmission phase and has not seen community transmission.

- The government also clarified that there are no plans to extend the lockdown beyond April 14.

- Civil aviation ministry said it is coordinating with states to ensure cargo flight operations. Meanwhile, DGCA said that personnel involved in cargo flight operations must have protective gear like masks and gloves.

- Johnson & Johnson said human testing of its coronavirus vaccine will begin by September and it could be available for emergency use in early 2021.

- JNU extended deadline for entrance exam amid the COVID-19 scare.

- Internationally, US President Donald Trump said peak US death rate from coronavirus is likely in two weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30.

- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu entered quarantine after one of his close aides tested positive for coronavirus.