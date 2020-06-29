Unlock 2.0 guidelines released: Passenger train, domestic flight operations to be expanded in calibrated manner

The government on June 29 released guidelines for second phase of Unlock in which certain economic and social activities have been permitted.

The new guidelines will come into effect from July 1, the Union Home Ministry said. The new guidelines are based on feedback received from States and Union Territories, and extensive consultations held with related Central Ministries and Departments.

The operations of domestic flights and passenger trains will be further expanded in a calibrated manner, the Centre said.

Night curfew timings have also been relaxed from 10:00 pm to 5:00 am.

Meanwhile, schools, colleges and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed till July 31.

The government's guidelines come on a day when Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu extended lockdowns in their respective states to July 31.

The government had, on May 30, extended lockdown in the country but with significant relaxations. The government had called this phase of re-opening Unlock 1.0, and religious places, hotels, restaurants, hospitality services and malls were allowed to reopen from June 8.

>>Religious places >>Hotels and restaurants >>Shopping malls >> Domestic flights and passenger trains have already been allowed in a limited manner. Their operations will be further expanded in a calibrated manner. >> Night curfew timings are being further relaxed and curfew shall be in force from 10.00 pm to 5.00 am. Further, relaxations in night curfew have been given for seamless operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on National and State Highways, loading and unloading of cargo and movement of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes. >> Training institutions of the Central and State Governments will be allowed to function with effect from July 15, 2020. >> No restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission/ approval/ e-permit will be required for such movements. Here are the activities that will continue to remain prohibited: >> Metro Rail. >> Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. >> Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations. >> Schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31, 2020 Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation, the government said.