June 04, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Zydus Cadila has received permission to conduct clinical trials of its neutralising monoclonal antibodies (mAbs)-based cocktail for the treatment of COVID-19. The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved Phase I and II clinical trials of Zydus Cadila's biological therapy ZRC-3308, ANI reported, citing sources.

