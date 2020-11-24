Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers over COVID-19 situation, vaccination strategy

Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,688 on Tuesday as 219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 953, he said.

The state now has 2,202 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,533 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. Jharkhand has tested 16,591 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.

