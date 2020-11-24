Live now
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: PM Modi to meet Chief Ministers over COVID-19 situation, vaccination strategy
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 91 lakh. There are 4,43,486 active cases in the country.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 246th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 91,39,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,33,738 deaths. A total of 85,62,641 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 4,43,486 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 4.85 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 93.68 percent. Globally, more than 5.87 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 13.95 lakh have died so far. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates:
Night curfew in Ahmedabad to remain in place till December 7
Global COVID-19 statistics
India has 4,43,486 active cases of coronavirus infection
PM Modi likely to discuss COVID-19 vaccination strategy, resurgence in cases with CMs today
PM Narendra Modi is likely to discuss with states the cause for the recent resurgence in daily COVID-19 cases and finalise a mechanism for vaccine distribution.
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 219 new COVID-19 cases, 2 fresh fatalities
Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,07,688 on Tuesday as 219 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said. Two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 953, he said.
The state now has 2,202 active coronavirus cases, while 1,04,533 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said. Jharkhand has tested 16,591 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Night curfew in Ahmedabad till December 7
Night curfew in Ahmedabad, which came into force on Monday night, will continue till December 7, city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava said in a notification. Notably, a 57-hour-long weekend curfew imposed in Ahmedabad ended 6 am. Night curfew has already been in place since November 21 in Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat.
Ahmedabad district reported 344 new coronavirus cases during the day, the highest for a district in Gujarat, taking its tally to 47,653, the state health department said.
Coronavirus in Meghalaya LIVE updates | Meghalaya reports 58 new COVID-19 cases
Fifty-eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, taking the tally to 11,397, a senior health official. There are 895 active cases in the state at present, Health Services Director Aman War said.
Fifty-seven persons recovered from COVID-19 during the day. So far, 10,392 people have been cured of the disease in the state. Altogether 110 persons have died of COVID-19 in Meghalaya, he said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir LIVE Updates | 351 new COVID cases, 12 deaths in J&K
There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said. The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the officials said.
Out of the 351 new infections, 185 were from the Jammu division and 166 in Kashmir. Jammu district recorded the highest number of 98 cases, followed by 79 in Srinagar, according to officials. Seven out of the 12 deaths were in Jammu and five in Kashmir regions. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Even little bit of carelessness can be dangerous: Ashok gehlot at COVID-19 review meeting
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state and said even a little bit of carelessness can be dangerous. The state government has taken tough decisions, like imposing night curfew in urban areas of eight district headquarters, in public interest to control the spread of the infection, he said.
Closing of markets after 7 pm, restrictions on gathering in marriage ceremonies and raising the fine for not wearing masks, are among the other measures, the chief minister said. The state government is aware that cases of the infection increased in the state due to the festive season, crowds at markets, cold weather, weddings and urban local body elections, Gehlot said.
Coronavirus vaccine update: Oxford, AstraZeneca say their candidate prevents average 70% people from getting COVID
British drugmaker AstraZeneca on November 23 said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by the University of Oxford has shown an average efficacy of 70 percent. The potential vaccine against the novel coronavirus maybe around 90 percent effective, the company said citing interim analysis of results from late-stage clinical trials.
"No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed," AstraZeneca said in a statement.
Bill Gates, the virus and the quest to vaccinate the world
Coronavirus vaccine update | WHO says $4.3 billion urgently needed for vaccine sharing scheme
There is a risk that the poor and vulnerable will be trampled on in the stampede for coronavirus vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Monday, adding that $4.3 billion was needed urgently for a world vaccine-sharing scheme.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus was speaking at a virtual briefing in Geneva. It has so far raised $5 billion, including more than 500 million euros ($600 million) from Germany. Continue reading..
Coronavirus India News LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with Chief Ministers of States over COVID-19 situation, through video conferencing today.