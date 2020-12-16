MARKET NEWS

View More News
December 16, 2020 / 10:26 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 26,382 new cases push COVID-19 tally to 99.32 lakh in India

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded 99.32 lakh confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,096 deaths. There are 3,32,002 active cases in the country.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 268th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 99,32,547 confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1,44,096 deaths. A total of 94,56,449 patients have recovered, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. However, there are 3,32,002 active cases in the country, which
comprise 3.34 percent of the total caseload. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases so far. However, infections continue to rise rapidly in states like Kerala and West Bengal. India's recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.21 percent. The country conducted 9.93 lakh tests during the previous 24-hour cycle. Globally, more than 7.34 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 16.33 lakh have died so far.
  • December 16, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 94,56,449, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.21 percent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 percent. The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 4 lakh for the 10th consecutive day.

  • December 16, 2020 / 10:05 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Telangana LIVE Updates | 536 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

    Telangana reported 536 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to over 2.79 lakh while three fatalities pushed the toll to 1,502. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.5 percent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 96.88 percent, while it was 95.2 percent in the country. (PTI)

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: As many as 94,56,449 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged so far, the Union Health Ministry has said in its latest update.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The reported active COVID-19 cases in India stand at 3,32,002, according to the Union Health Ministry.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | JUST IN: The death toll in India due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has risen to 1,44,096, the Union Health Ministry has said.

  • December 16, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 15,66,46,280 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 15 with 10,85,625 samples being tested on Tuesday.

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST

    Coronavirus Vaccine LIVE Updates | Europe set to approve COVID-19 vaccine in Christmas week

    Europeans are set to start getting coronavirus vaccines before the new year after the regional drug regulator accelerated its approval process following the launch of immunisation campaigns in the United States and Britain. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said an expert panel would convene on December 21 to evaluate the vaccine made by US company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech. It had previously said the meeting could be as late as December 29. While EMA's mandate is to issue recommendations on new medical treatments, the European Commission has the final say on approval and typically follows EMA's advice. (Reuters)

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus in United States LIVE Updates | The United States government and Pfizer Inc are negotiating an agreement for more vaccine doses in 2021, the New York Times reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the situation. The administration of US President Donald Trump is negotiating a deal to use its power to free up supplies of raw materials to help Pfizer produce tens of millions of additional doses of its COVID-19 vaccine for Americans in the first half of 2021, the newspaper said. (Reuters)

  • December 16, 2020 / 08:04 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE Updates | Bihar cabinet gives its nod to free COVID-19 vaccination

    Inoculation of the entire population of Bihar for COVID-19 will be done free of cost upon the availability of the vaccine, the state cabinet resolved yesterday. The decision was taken at the first meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since the allocation of portfolios in November. The cabinet gave its go-ahead for implementation of "Saat Nishchay Part-2", the second part of seven resolves of the chief minister, elucidating his blueprint for governance taking off from the work completed in the previous tenure. Notably, the free corona vaccine in the state was also promised by the BJP in its manifesto for the recent assembly elections, which was released here by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The BJP is a partner in the ruling NDA in the state. (PTI)

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Australia LIVE Updates | Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

    Australia's most populous state today reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving. A 45-year old man who shuttles international airlines staff to the airport tested positive for COVID-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters. Hazzard said the government will talk to international airlines in the next 48 hours to suggest changes to existing quarantine rules for air crew. (Reuters)

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:29 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Five states account for 56 percent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

  • December 16, 2020 / 07:13 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Chhattisgarh LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh speaker tests COVID-19 positive; new cases at 1,605

    Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count rose to 2,60,240 with 1,605 more people, including the state assembly speaker, testing positive yesterday, officials said. Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Dr Charan Das Mahant tweeted about his diagnosis. "I got myself tested for COVID-19 and the report came positive. Those who came in my contact (recently) are requested to get themselves isolated or tested for COVID-19 if necessary," he tweeted. With 19 more deaths due to the viral infection and co-morbidities, the statewide toll mounted to 3,135, a health official informed. (PTI)

