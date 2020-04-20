Coronavirus lockdown: How various states will offer relaxations from April 20

The Centre plans to resume some activities related to the economy from April 20. However, as states have been allowed to take a call on what is allowed and what not, many major cities like Delhi and Mumbai are not going to give any relaxations as these cities fall under the red zone.

Areas where coronavirus cases are increasing on a daily basis comes under the red zone. The places where coronavirus patients are found but numbers are not increasing come under the orange zone while places with no coronavirus patients come under the green zone.

As coronavirus cases crossed 2,000 in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Will not relax lockdown in Delhi and will review the situation on April 27.”

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The Karnataka government rolled out its decision to relax the lockdown. It said construction activities would be allowed, except in hotspots, with the condition that labourers will have to stay at the site with all facilities while maintaining social distancing norms. Inter-district travel continues to be banned till May 3. It withdrew an announcement allowing two-wheelers to move to non-COVID-19 hotspots and retracted permission for IT-BT companies to operate with one-third workforce.

Also read: Lockdown 2.0 | A complete list of activities that will resume from April 20

The Telangana government extended the lockdown till May 7, four days more from May 3 deadline by the Narendra Modi government. Air services will not be relaxed either till May 7 despite the aviation ministry contemplating the launch of services from May 4. Moreover, The chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao also banned food delivery apps functioning from April 20.

The Andhra Pradesh government will allow some economic activities like construction, manufacturing, IT companies to operate.

Tamil Nadu has said that it will allow some economic activities to function only after CM K Palaniswami receives the report of an expert committee.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani asked factories to restart work from April 20 but only those functioning outside municipal limits. He also requested factory owners to arrange employees accommodations within the units.

Mumbai and Pune which have seen the highest number of coronavirus cases will not get any relaxation. CM Uddhav Thackeray has said that economic activities will not resume in those cities which are the hotspots of coronavirus cases. In orange and green zones, industrial activities are allowed - that, too, with precautions. Vehicles with essential goods will only be allowed to move and not the passenger vehicles.

Also read: Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 7

Rajasthan gave permission to factories to resume construction and other economic activities, including inter-district transit of migrant labour during the modified lockdown.

The Uttar Pradesh government said that it would “create local level jobs for half-million migrant labourers”. The workers have been forced to return after lockdown started.

"There is a proposal to defer the withdrawal of lockdown in districts that have more than 10 positive cases,” an official said.

For West Bengal, 90 percent of coronavirus cases are from Kolkata and Howrah. Hence, these areas have been declared red zones. With 25 percent of the workforce, West Bengal has allowed trade in bidis, tea, flower and other commodities. If labourers get accommodation, construction and irrigation works are also allowed. On a case to case basis, the factories will be allowed to resume from today onwards.

Sikkim, so far, has not reported a single case of COVID-19. It, therefore, has decided to lift the lockdown partially.

All agricultural and horticultural activities, fishing aquaculture industry, harvesting and processing have been allowed in Odisha. Factories located in green zones are allowed to restart.

In Punjab, the relaxation is only for those related to harvest and procurement of grains.

Madhya Pradesh said no economic activity would be allowed in red zones of Bhopal, Ujjain, and Indore.

Uttarakhand and Haryana have divided the state into three zones, allowing economic activity in green and orange zones with precautions.

Chhattisgarh has allowed all economic activity.