Lockdown 2.0 | A complete list of activities that will resume from April 20

The Union Home Ministry has released a revised list of economic activities and services that will be allowed from April 20 in non-COVID-19 hotspots in the country.



Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.

This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.

According to a list shared by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, activities relating to healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry will resume across India, barring the hotspots as listed by the ministry , from Monday, April 20.

He also added that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will be prohibited during the lockdown period.

In a notification last week, the ministry had allowed the sale of goods such as mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators.

Prasad added that all factories that will re-open have to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines released by the government last week.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country.

Government sources told Moneycontrol that the guidelines were being etched to allow limited activities and the measures as announced by the Reserve Bank of India were also appreciated.

"The GoM obtained feedback from various ministers on the overall situation. It appreciated the decision of gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any coronavirus cases," said a source.

As of April 19, confirmed COVID-19 cases in India were 15,712, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest number of cases. The death toll from the outbreak stood at 507.

Globally, there have been over 23.17 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.59 lakh people have died so far.