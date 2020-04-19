Lockdown 2.0 | A complete list of activities that will resume from April 20

In a bid to restart the economy, the government will allow the following activities to resume from Monday
The Union Home Ministry has released a revised list of economic activities and services that will be allowed from April 20 in non-COVID-19 hotspots in the country.According to a list shared by Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today, activities relating to healthcare, agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal husbandry will resume across India, barring the hotspots as listed by the ministry, from Monday, April 20.
Here is a list of what will remain open all over India with effect from 20th April 2020.
This will NOT be applicable in the containment zones.
He also added that the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will be prohibited during the lockdown period.
In a notification last week, the ministry had allowed the sale of goods such as mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators.
Prasad added that all factories that will re-open have to strictly adhere to social distancing guidelines released by the government last week.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting of a Group of Ministers (GoM) on Saturday with a focus on finding ways to mitigate the hardships being faced by people across the country.
Government sources told Moneycontrol that the guidelines were being etched to allow limited activities and the measures as announced by the Reserve Bank of India were also appreciated.
"The GoM obtained feedback from various ministers on the overall situation. It appreciated the decision of gradual opening up of economic activity in areas which have not reported any coronavirus cases," said a source.
As of April 19, confirmed COVID-19 cases in India were 15,712, with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu reporting the highest number of cases. The death toll from the outbreak stood at 507.
Globally, there have been over 23.17 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.59 lakh people have died so far.Here is a detailed list of activities that will be allowed: -
- All health services (including AYUSH);
- All agriculture and horticulture activities;
- Operations of fishing (marine/inland) aquaculture industry;
- Plantation activities, such as those related to tea, coffee and rubber, will be re-opened with a maximum of 50 percent of workforce;
- Animal husbandry;
- Financial sector (banks will be open as per normal working hours, ATMs will function);
- Social sector-Operation of homes for children/disabled/mentally challenged/senior citizens/destitute /women/widows.
-Observation homes, after-care homes and places of safety for juveniles.
-Disbursement of social security pensions, e.g., old age/widow/freedom fighter pensions; pension and provident fund services provided by Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
-Operation of Anganwadis - distribution of food items and nutrition once in 15 days at the doorsteps of beneficiaries, e.g., children, women and lactating mother. Beneficiaries will not attend the Anganwadis;
- MNREGA works (with strict social distancing and use of face masks);
- Public utilities;
- Loading and unloading of goods/cargo, both inter- and intra-state (by rail, air, sea and road);
- Online teaching/distance learning;
- Supply of essential goods (local grocery stores and e-commerce retailers);
- Commercial and private establishments--
Print and electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services; IT and IT-enabled Services, with up to 50% strength; Data and call centers for Government activities only; Government approved Common Service Centers (CSCs) at Gram Panchayat level; E-commerce companies; Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions; Courier services; Cold storage and warehousing services, including at ports, airports, railway stations, container; Depots, individual units and other links in the logistics chain; Private security services and facilities management services for maintenance and upkeep of office and residential complexes; Hotels, homestays, lodges and motels, which are accommodating tourists and persons stranded due to lockdown, medical and emergency staff, air and sea crew; Establishments used/ earmarked for quarantine facilities; Services provided by self-employed persons, e.g., electrician, IT repairs, plumbers, motor mechanics, and carpenters;
- Private vehicles for emergency services (medical and veterinary care), procuring essential commodities and for personnel traveling to workplaces in exempted categories, as per instructions of state/union territory authorities;
- Offices of Government of India and offices of states and union territories.
