Apr 20, 2020 11:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates: Kerala government denies diluting lockdown guidelines
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 17,265.
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 185 countries and territories. Today is the twenty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 17,265. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 543.
Maharashtra, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. Restrictions have been eased in non-hotspot areas of the country from today.Globally, there have been over 24 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 1.65 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the UK are the most-affected countries. The outbreak continues to have a major impact on the global economy. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus in South Korea LIVE Updates | South Koreans are returning to work and crowding shopping malls, parks, golf courses and some restaurants as South Korea is relaxing social distancing rules amid a continued downward trend in reported cases.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has reported 13 new cases today, after posting just eight yesterday — the first single digit daily rise since the February 28 peak of 909. The COVID-19 death toll in the country stands at 236.
Coronavirus in Kerala LIVE Updates | Kerala government denies dilution of lockdown guidelines
The Kerala government has said there was some "misunderstanding", due to which the Centre had objected to dilution of the lockdown protocol after the state had allowed opening of restaurants and MSME industries in municipal areas among others, PTI has reported.
The Union Home Ministry had taken strong objection to Kerala government's decision to allow opening of restaurants, bus travel in cities and opening of MSME industries in municipal areas, saying it amounts to dilution of its lockdown guidelines.
The Dharavi area, believed to be one of Asia’s largest slums, is a tough place to be confined in.
It is also one of the most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus due to the density of its population and poor sanitation there.
In pictures: One million people under lockdown in Dharavi
Coronavirus in Gujarat LIVE Updates | Health and Family Welfare Department: 108 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gujarat today.
Total confirmed cases in the state have risen to 1,851. While 106 patients have recovered so far, 67 have died.
Tests conducted: India vs others (Image: News18 Creative)
Centre asks Kerala not to dilute restrictions during lockdown
The Union Home Ministry has asked Kerala not to dilute restrictions during the nationwide lockdown, as some economic activities and services resume from today in areas designated as non-hotspots.
The Kerala government had announced further easing of restrictions such as the movement of private vehicles on an odd-even basis.
Coronavirus in Afghanistan LIVE Updates | Positive tests at Afghan presidential palace
At least 20 employees at Afghanistan's presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, AP has reported.
It was not clear whether President Ashraf Ghani had been in contact with any of the employees or whether he had been tested himself. Ghani has reportedly been self-isolating, although he still meets daily with some senior officials.
At 70 and a cancer survivor, Ghani is considered in the higher risk category. Afghanistan has reported over 990 positive cases.
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE Updates | 7 more test positive in Odisha; total cases rise to 68
Odisha has reported seven fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of virus cases to 68 in the state.
Of the 951 samples tested yesterday, seven reported positive. So far, a total of 10,641 samples have been tested in the state.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Odisha is now 43. While a total of 24 patients have been cured, a 72-year-old man died of the virus.
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Toll collection resumes on National Highways
Toll collection on National Highways across the country resumed today in line with government directives. The move is being opposed by transporters.
The Central had announced temporary suspension of toll collection following directives by the Ministry of Home Affairs in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Germany was the first large Western democracy to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus and is now the first to methodically go about reopening its economy. Other countries are watching.
Read: With broad, random tests for antibodies, Germany seeks path out of lockdown