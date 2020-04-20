Liquor shops can remain open in state with social distancing measures, says Maharashtra Health Minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said liquor shops in the state can remain open with social distancing measures in place.

"If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," Tope said while responding to a question regarding the subject during his Facebook Live earlier today.

Commenting on the number of deaths due to novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, crossing the 3,000 mark, Tope said, "In Maharashtra, we has conducted 76,000 tests. The same for Mumbai stands at over 50,000. We have decided to undertake 75,000 rapid tests. The state has done the most number of tests in the country."

He said that there are about 6,000 surveillance teams working in Maharashtra. But raised concerns about those in the state who are 'still hiding symptoms' of the novel coronavirus, despite the recovery rate being high.

Tope said that hydroxychloroquine will be administered to patients who do not have any heart problems.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)