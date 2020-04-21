App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 lockdown | Liquor shops in Maharashtra: Final decision on opening only after strict regulations prepared

Liquor shops are closed in the state since last month when the coronavirus-enforced lockdown was implemented.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the final decision on the opening of liquor shops in the state during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown will be announced only after strict regulations are prepared.

“Although liquor shops are not included in the list of exemptions from lockdown, the final decision will be announced only after strict regulations are prepared,” Tope tweeted in Marathi.

Liquor shops have been closed in the state since March when the lockdown was implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Close

Earlier, Tope said there should not be any ban on liquor shops in the state if social distancing measures, in place to curb the COVID-19 spread, were strictly followed.

Tope was replying to a question on April 20 on the state government not clarifying, in its April 17 notification, whether liquor shops would be allowed to remain open after it had permitted the resumption of industrial and business activities in non-coronavirus hotspots.

"If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

WTI May crude futures crashes over 300% to -$36.90 a barrel on scant storage, weak demand

WTI May crude futures crashes over 300% to -$36.90 a barrel on scant storage, weak demand

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.