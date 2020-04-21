COVID-19 lockdown | Liquor shops in Maharashtra: Final decision on opening only after strict regulations prepared

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the final decision on the opening of liquor shops in the state during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown will be announced only after strict regulations are prepared.

“Although liquor shops are not included in the list of exemptions from lockdown, the final decision will be announced only after strict regulations are prepared,” Tope tweeted in Marathi.

Liquor shops have been closed in the state since March when the lockdown was implemented to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier, Tope said there should not be any ban on liquor shops in the state if social distancing measures, in place to curb the COVID-19 spread, were strictly followed.

Tope was replying to a question on April 20 on the state government not clarifying, in its April 17 notification, whether liquor shops would be allowed to remain open after it had permitted the resumption of industrial and business activities in non-coronavirus hotspots.

"If social distancing is properly maintained, there should not be any ban on liquor shops," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)