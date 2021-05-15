Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh logs 7,594 new COVID-19 cases, 172 fresh fatalities

May 15, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

rate now stands at 83.5percent. Globally, more than 16.15 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 33.52 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.29 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,62,317 deaths. A total of 2,00,79,599 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 37,04,893 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 16.53 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery