Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh logs 7,594 new COVID-19 cases, 172 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Officials brief US lawmakers on COVID-19 assistance to India
An interagency team of officials has briefed US lawmakers on America's COVID-19 assistance to India who then urged the Biden administration to make the military available to bring additional urgent medical supply donations to the country. "I appreciate the Biden administration sending so many individuals to brief us on the COVID-19 situation in India," Congressman Brad Sherman, Democratic Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said a day after the briefing. The officials were from the State Department, US Agency for International Development (USAID), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (PTI)