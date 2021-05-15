MARKET NEWS

May 15, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Chhattisgarh logs 7,594 new COVID-19 cases, 172 fresh fatalities

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the country has recorded over 2.29 crore confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 2,62,317 deaths. A total of 2,00,79,599 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far. There are 37,04,893 active cases in the country as of date, which comprises 16.53 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. India's recovery
rate now stands at 83.5percent. Globally, more than 16.15 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 33.52 lakh have died so far. India has begun the third phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 18 years of age will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines -- Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 20.27 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • May 15, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST

    Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Officials brief US lawmakers on COVID-19 assistance to India

    An interagency team of officials has briefed US lawmakers on America's COVID-19 assistance to India who then urged the Biden administration to make the military available to bring additional urgent medical supply donations to the country. "I appreciate the Biden administration sending so many individuals to brief us on the COVID-19 situation in India," Congressman Brad Sherman, Democratic Chair of the Congressional India Caucus, said a day after the briefing. The officials were from the State Department, US Agency for International Development (USAID), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). (PTI)

  • May 15, 2021 / 08:02 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Chhattisgarh records 7,594 new COVID-19 cases, 172 deaths

    Chhattisgarh yesterday reported 7,594 COVID-19 cases and 172 deaths, taking the caseload to 8,99,925 and the death toll to 11,461, a health official said. The number of recoveries rose to 7,72,500 after 872 people were discharged from hospitals while 9,572 others completed their home isolation during the day. The number of active casesin the state stands at 1,15,964, the official informed. (PTI)

  • May 15, 2021 / 07:52 AM IST

    Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE Updates | Officials should make special plan to curb COVID infections in Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot yesterday expressed deep concern over the continuous increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state capital and directed authorities to formulate a special plan to prevent the spread of infection. He instructed officials to further strengthen the arrangements for containment zones, massive testing, contact tracing, etc. in the entire district to control the condition of COVID infections in Jaipur. Gehlot was holding a high-level review meeting on the COVID infection situation, lockdown and availability of resources. He said it is a matter of concern that the number of active cases in Jaipur in the last three weeks has increased from 18,000 to more than 51,000 and infection rate is constant at around 30 percent. (PTI)

  • May 15, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

    Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Bengal logs highest one-day spike of 20,846 COVID-19 cases

    West Bengal registered its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking the tally to 10,94,802, the health department said in its bulletin. The toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people, including five eminent doctors, succumbed to the infection, the bulletin said. Senior BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife Krishna are among those who contracted the disease. Roy, the saffron party's vice president, is currently undergoing home isolation, sources in the health department said. (PTI)

  • May 15, 2021 / 07:45 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.

    The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 192 countries and territories, infecting over 16.15 crore people.

    Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.

