Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar at 8,979; global tally nears 1 crore

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-sixth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,08,953 lakh cases, which includes 15,685 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 58 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.

Globally, there have been over 99.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.9 lakh people have died so far.