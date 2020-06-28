Live now
Jun 28, 2020
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar at 8,979; global tally nears 1 crore
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 5.08 lakh
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Today is the ninety-sixth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has so far recorded 5,08,953 lakh cases, which includes 15,685 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, the recovery rate is rising and now stands at around 58 percent. A number of activities have been allowed to resume in a phased manner this month as part of 'Unlock 1.0' plan.Globally, there have been over 99.8 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.9 lakh people have died so far. Catch the LIVE updates here:
Known COVID-19 cases in Bihar near 9,000
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 11.00 am today, via his monthly radio show ‘Mann ki Baat’. The prime minister is likely to talk about the novel coronavirus pandemic and India’s response, among other things.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | South Korea reports 62 new cases, China has 17
South Korea has confirmed 62 additional cases of the coronavirus over a 24-hour period, as the country continues to grapple with new clusters after easing social distancing rules.
The additional cases reported Sunday took the total to 12,715 with 282 deaths.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 11,364 of them have recovered while 1,069 remain in quarantine for COVID-19 treatment. (Input from AP)
Coronavirus in Arunachal Pradesh LIVE updates | Five more test COVID-19 positive in Arunachal; tally rises to 177
Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, raising the state's infection tally to 177, an official said yesterday.
Arunachal has now 122 active cases. While 54 patients have recovered from the disease, a woman from West Kameng district died of coronavirus infection, the official said. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Global COVID-19 cases are set to cross the one crore-mark today. The overall global tally of COVID-19 cases currently stands at 99,90,501, according to a Reuters tracker. This includes a global death toll of 4,97,856.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID tally crosses 7,000-mark, death toll rises to 10
The number of coronavirus cases in Assam crossed the 7,000-mark yesterday after 246 more people, including 31 police personnel, tested positive, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 10, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Assam has reported 7,165 COVID-19 patients, of which 4,814 have been discharged, a daily bulletin of the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department said.
It said the state has 2,338 active COVID-19 cases. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Bihar LIVE update | Bihar records 300 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths
Bihar witnessed a huge hike in COVID-19 infections yesterday, with 301 people testing positive for the virus, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 58, officials said.
With the fresh cases, the state's coronavirus tally has reached 8,979. The number of patients recovered from the disease is 6,930. A total of 1.98 lakh samples have been tested so far. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 5,08,953. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 2,95,881 patients have recovered, 15,685 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 1,97,387. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 99.8 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 4.9 lakh.
With over 25.2 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, India and the United Kingdom.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Today is the ninety-sixth day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till June 30. A number of activities have been allowed to resume this month under the ‘Unlock 1.0’ plan.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.