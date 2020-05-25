App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 25, 2020 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan tests positive for COVID-19: Report

Chavan is currently admitted to a hospital in Nanded and his condition is stable

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) Minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, The Indian Express has reported.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The senior Congress leader is the second minister in CM Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet to contract COVID-19 after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

According to the report, Chavan is currently admitted to a hospital in Nanded and his condition is stable.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Awhad announced on May 10 that he had been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the coronavirus infection.

"My ongoing battle with Corona has finally succeeded and I am going home safely. I wish your love and blessings continue to be with me. I have been advised of complete rest for next one month. I cannot meet any party workers or people outside my family. I will be back with more energy to serve people (sic)," Awhad tweeted.

Awhad, MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa, had gone in quarantine as a precautionary measure on April 13 after some of the police personnel providing him security tested positive.

On April 21, he got himself admitted in a private hospital and tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.

(With inputs from PTI)

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on May 25, 2020 08:03 am

tags #Ashok Chavan #coronavirus #India #Maharashtra

