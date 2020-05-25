Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE: Domestic passenger flights resume; Assam adds 285 COVID-19 cases in a week
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 1,31,868
Today is the sixty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. The lockdown has been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in non-containment zones, according to the new guidelines.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stand at 1,31,868. The death toll from the outbreak in India is at 3,867. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi have reported the highest number of cases.Globally, there have been over 54 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 3.4 lakh people have died so far. The United States, Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain are the most-affected countries. Catch the latest updates here:
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Forty-six new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded yesterday in Assam taking the total to 392, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Forty-six new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded yesterday in Assam taking the total to 392, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
A day after the state recorded the highest spike of 87 cases, the rise in numbers continued with 133 positive cases detected since May 23.
Out of the 392 cases, there are 328 active cases, four deaths, three migrated out of the state and 57 of them recovered and have been discharged from the hospital. The state recorded 285 cases in a single week since May 18. (Input from PTI)
Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 1,31,868. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 54,441 patients have recovered, 3,867 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 73,560. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Delhi are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | Six more COVID-19 deaths, 254 cases in UP
The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 161 yesterday with six more deaths, while 254 new cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 6,268, an official said.
Of the total 161 COVID-19 deaths, Agra tops the list with 33 deaths, followed by 20 in Meerut, 12 in Aligarh, 11 each in Kanpur Nagar and Moradabad, and eight in Firozabad. (Input from PTI)
Domestic passenger services in India are resuming today after a gap of two months, with Delhi-Pune and Mumbai-Patna flights being among the first to take off.
All international scheduled commercial passenger flights remain suspended.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Turkey, Peru and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 54 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University CSSE. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 3.44 lakh.
With over 16.4 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 188 countries and territories. Governments across the world have imposed strict restrictions to help curb the spread of the virus.
Today is the sixty-second day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till May 31. Many restrictions have been eased, especially in containment zones. India’s massive exercise to repatriate lakhs of Indians stranded abroad is underway. Indian Railways is operating special passenger train services.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.