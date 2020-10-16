Coronavirus India | Delhi overtakes Pune to emerge as city worst hit by COVID-19

Delhi is once again the Indian city worst-hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The national capital, which reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 infections on October 15, has a total tally of 3.21 lakh at present.

Delhi has now overtaken Pune as the city with the maximum number of coronavirus cases. For the past one-and-a-half month till October 15, Pune had carried the maximum burden of COVID-19 infected persons.

Pune had reported over 5,000 cases per day a few times in August and September, but the numbers had been declining steadily for the past month. This week, Pune reported less than 1,500 cases daily.

In Delhi, the number of fresh coronavirus cases had declined considerably in June and July, but has begun to rise sharply for some time in September. The daily case load declined a little again, only to start galloping after a gap of about two weeks.

One of the other cities worst affected by coronavirus pandemic is Bengaluru. Fresh cases have been rising in thousands and the total COVID-19 tally is already hovering around the three-lakh mark.

Bengaluru had reported nearly 3,800 cases and over 4,500 on October 15 and October 14, respectively. If the increase in fresh COVID-19 cases continues at this rate, Bengaluru may soon overtake Pune and Delhi as the worst-hit city.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai, which had struggled to bring down the number of COVID-19 infections at one point, recorded around 2,000 cases on October 15. The city’s coronavirus tally right now is 2.36 lakh.