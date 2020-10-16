Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Assam's COVID-19 tally rises to 1.98 lakh
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 207th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 73,07,097 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,11,266 deaths. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 87.4 percent. 'Unlock 5.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 3.86 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10.93 lakh people have died so far.
Cases, deaths in India: Latest numbers
Cases, deaths globally: Latest numbers
Coronavirus in Sikkim LIVE updates | Sikkim reported 41 new COVID- 19 cases yesterday, taking the state's tally to 3,500, an official said. The state has recorded 59 fatalities so far.
Coronavirus impact | Reopening is only half the battle won, many challenges ahead, say single screen exhibitors
As theatres start reopening after the government gave cinemas a go-ahead to restart from yesterday, exhibitors have many challenges ahead of them. Exhibitors are saying that restarting business will be tough especially with no new content releasing soon.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | Oxford scientists develop five-minute COVID-19 antigen test
Scientists from Britain's University of Oxford have developed a rapid COVID-19 test able to identify the coronavirus in less than five minutes, researchers said on Thursday, adding it could be used in mass testing at airports and businesses.
The university said it hoped to start product development of the testing device in early 2021 and have an approved device available six months afterwards.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam records 769 new COVID-19 cases
Assam reported nine more COVID-19 fatalities, increasing the number of people succumbing to the virus to 843, even as the tally climbed to 1.98 lakh with 769 new cases, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said yesterday. The overall positivity rate in the state stood at 4.68 percent. So far, a total of 1.69 lakh COVID-19 patients have been discharged. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 73,07,097. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 63,83,441 patients have recovered, 1,11,266 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 8,12,390. Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are the worst-affected.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 3.86 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 10.93 lakh.
With over 79.46 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by India, Brazil, Russia and Colombia.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world. Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Argentina and Peru are rising rapidly.
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
The COVID-19 outbreak has spread across 220 countries and territories. Today is the 207th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown. ‘Unlock 5.0’ is underway. Yet, many states have extended the lockdown period.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.