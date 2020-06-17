Coronavirus in Delhi: AAP's Atishi, Akshay Marathe test positive for COVID-19

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi, has tested positive for coronavirus, reports suggest.

According to reports, the party's spokesperson, Akshay Marathe, too, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier on June 16, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was rushed to hospital with high fever and breathlessness, both symptoms of the COVID-19 disease. Later in the day, he tested negative for the virus.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, too, had isolated himself last week after he complained of symptoms. He had tested negative for the virus as well.