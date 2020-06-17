Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for COVID-19. His first COVID-19 test had yielded negative results, but he tested positive in the second one.

Jain was rushed to the hospital on June 16 with high fever and breathlessness, both symptoms of the infection. However, he tested negative for the virus later that day.



Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. Am in Home Isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vit C and an oxymeter to monitor oxygen levels :) pic.twitter.com/1kCX4eN1EG

— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 17, 2020

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi, also tested positive for the virus earlier today and is now in home isolation.

The party's spokesperson, Akshay Marathe, too, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Delhi has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of the infection, with the death toll due to the coronavirus infection at 1,837.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had also isolated himself after he complained of symptoms. He had later tested negative for the virus.