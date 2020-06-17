App
you are here: HomeNewscoronavirus
Last Updated : Jun 17, 2020 08:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

His first COVID-19 test had yielded negative results, but he tested positive in the second one.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for COVID-19. His first COVID-19 test had yielded negative results, but he tested positive in the second one.

Jain was rushed to the hospital on June 16 with high fever and breathlessness, both symptoms of the infection. However, he tested negative for the virus later that day.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi, also tested positive for the virus earlier today and is now in home isolation.

The party's spokesperson, Akshay Marathe, too, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

related news

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, had also isolated himself after he complained of symptoms. He had later tested negative for the virus.
Delhi has recorded nearly 45,000 cases of the infection, with the death toll due to the coronavirus infection at 1,837.


First Published on Jun 17, 2020 07:50 pm

tags #coronavirus #Delhi #India #Satyendar Jain

