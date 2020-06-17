Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests positive for COVID-19

His first COVID-19 test had yielded negative results, but he tested positive in the second one.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for COVID-19. His first COVID-19 test had yielded negative results, but he tested positive in the second one.
Jain was rushed to the hospital on June 16 with high fever and breathlessness, both symptoms of the infection. However, he tested negative for the virus later that day.Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator from Kalkaji constituency in South Delhi, Atishi, also tested positive for the virus earlier today and is now in home isolation.
Thanks a lot for all the love and good wishes! Want to reassure everyone that I’m doing OK. Am in Home Isolation since I got my test results. Fully equipped with fruit, Vit C and an oxymeter to monitor oxygen levels :) pic.twitter.com/1kCX4eN1EG
— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) June 17, 2020
The party's spokesperson, Akshay Marathe, too, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
