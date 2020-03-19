Coronavirus impact: Workout apps that are keeping fitness freaks busy from home

With gyms shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, here's a look at a few workout apps that people are turning towards to help maintain their fitness regime. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 As the country moves towards a state of virtual lockdown due to coronavirus (COVID-19), fitness freaks are forced to explore other avenues as gyms also shut their doors to the public. In such times, fitness enthusiasts are turning to workout apps which help recreate the best programs and exercises for you within the confines of your home. Here’s a look at some such apps available in the Indian market. (Image: Reuters) 2/9 Aaptiv | This app offers over 3,000 classes, including group challenges to keep your fitness routines fun and interactive. Aaptiv’s voice guide is another handy feature which talks you through an entire exercise. The app also comes equipped with a library of licensed music to ensure you do not miss out on your favourite beats when working out. Besides, the app also features 15 fitness trainers who create new fitness courses every week, based on your choice of equipment. (Image: Reuters) 3/9 Yoga Studio: Mind & Body | This app sets out to make Yoga easily accessible to all. Each class is available in HD and along with teacher commentary making it easier for individuals to begin their yoga journey. Besides, users can also make their own personalised video list by picking the order and the duration of each pose. The app also makes it possible to download classes and practise yoga wherever you want even without an active internet connection. (Image: Reuters) 4/9 Nike Training Club |Another household name in the field of fitness, Nike’s training club application offers its services entirely for free. Besides providing drill routines from world-class trainers, their application also features superior athletes like Isiah Thomas and Cristiano Ronaldo with fitness tips just to name a few. Their application has a feature where all your physical activity including sports can also be used to calculate and enhance your personalized schedule. The app also offers yoga plans. (Image: nike.com) 5/9 Lifesum | This self-care app helps you reach your health and weight goals by keeping a close watch over your daily calorie intake. Lifesum helps to enhance your food choices, exercising habit, lifestyle and other physical activities in order to attain fitness goals. The app also comes with a helpful barcode scanner which gives you all the nutritional information you need about various food items. (Image: LinkedIn/Lifesum) 6/9 Google Fit | Google has collaborated with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to develop two activity goals, based on WHO's physical activity recommendations shown to impact health - Move Minutes and Heart Points. It also provides customised coaching and actionable tips based on your health and active history. The app also makes it easy to track your progress and monitor activity by syncing with your phone or smartwatch. (Image: google.com) 7/9 Fitbit Coach |This next app takes personalisation a step forward, by allowing you to choose your own trainer from the in-built options. Upon selecting your persona fitness coach, Fitbit leads you into an eight-minute workout to assess your condition and set goals as per your priority. Different styles of workout routines can be picked from their wide range of options. Apart from that, paying some more will fetch you a premium membership which would offer even more coaches, training routines, and audio assistance to go with. (Image: Fitbit) 8/9 Adidas Runtastic | When it comes to fitness, Adidas is no strange name. Their Runtastic application offers over 180+ free video content to help you attain your fitness goals. These tutorials designed by professionals are short, and friendly to execute in any environment. Be it at the gym, at home, or elsewhere that you need to get a workout in, their training sessions are created keeping in mind the necessity of those who do not have access to weights, having a wide range of body-weight exercises to choose from. (Image: Adidas Runtastic) 9/9 Pear Personal Fitness Coach |This app promises to prepare you for any and all situations you wish to develop your body for. From weight gain to model-like cuts, to even sports and athletics, their live trainers from around the globe strive to provide authentic content for the betterment of your body. Having workouts designed and coached by Olympians and World Champs, this app caters to all kinds of workout preferences including High Intense Interval Training (HIIT) among others. (Image: Pixabay) First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:00 am