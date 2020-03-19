Coronavirus impact: Workout apps that are keeping fitness freaks busy from home

Adidas Runtastic | When it comes to fitness, Adidas is no strange name. Their Runtastic application offers over 180+ free video content to help you attain your fitness goals. These tutorials designed by professionals are short, and friendly to execute in any environment. Be it at the gym, at home, or elsewhere that you need to get a workout in, their training sessions are created keeping in mind the necessity of those who do not have access to weights, having a wide range of body-weight exercises to choose from. (Image: Adidas Runtastic)