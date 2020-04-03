Coronavirus impact | Prepared to tackle additional demand of foodgrains: Food Corporation of India

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on April 3 said it is prepared to meet the additional demand of 5 kg per person under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for the next three months.

As on April 2, FCI said it has 56.24 million metric tonnes of food grains, including 31.64 million metric tonne of rice and 24.6 million metric tonne of wheat.

"FCI is able to meet the increasing demand of foodgrains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat and rice throughout the country mostly by rail. A total of 69 rakes are under loading today, i.e., 03.04.2020 carrying about 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains," FCI said.

Since the day of lockdown, FCI has moved 477 rakes, carrying an approximate quantity of 13.36 lakh metric tonnes for a number of states.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

FCI is also conducting e-auctions under open market sales scheme to provide wheat to flour mills and state governments to ease the supply constraint in the market.

To maintain a continued supply of food grains in the country amidst a lockdown, finance minister had announced free distribution of 5 kg food grains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for next three months to 80 crore poor beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.