App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Prepared to tackle additional demand of foodgrains: Food Corporation of India

FCI is also conducting e-auctions under open market sales scheme to provide wheat to flour mills and state governments to ease the supply constraint in the market

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) on April 3 said it is prepared to meet the additional demand of 5 kg per person under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for the next three months.

As on April 2, FCI said it has 56.24 million metric tonnes of food grains, including 31.64 million metric tonne of rice and 24.6 million metric tonne of wheat.

"FCI is able to meet the increasing demand of foodgrains by gearing up the pace of supply of wheat and rice throughout the country mostly by rail. A total of 69 rakes are under loading today, i.e., 03.04.2020 carrying about 1.93 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains," FCI said.

Close

related news

Since the day of lockdown, FCI has moved 477 rakes, carrying an approximate quantity of 13.36 lakh metric tonnes for a number of states.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

FCI is also conducting e-auctions under open market sales scheme to provide wheat to flour mills and state governments to ease the supply constraint in the market.

To maintain a continued supply of food grains in the country amidst a lockdown, finance minister had announced free distribution of 5 kg food grains per person and one kg of pulses per household under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for next three months to 80 crore poor beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act.

Follow our full coverage here

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #coronavirus #FCI #foodgrains #India #PM Garib kalyan yojna

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.