Apr 03, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi Video Message Live Updates: PM to share COVID-19 related message with 'fellow Indians' at 9 am
Live updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact. Total confirmed cases in India have risen to 2,069
The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 180 countries. Today is the 10th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,069. The Union Health Ministry has said that 50 people have died due to the virus.
PM Narendra Modi to share a video message for the people of India at 9 am.A total of 51,364 deaths have been recorded across the world due to COVID-19, including 37,709 in Europe, with Italy registering 13,915, followed by Spain with 10,003, France with 5,387 and the United States with 5,316. Since the virus emerged in China in December, 989,281 global infections have been confirmed, more than half of them in Europe, which has 542,077. Catch the latest updates here:
980 arrested for flouting lockdown norms in Kolkata
Trump again tests negative for coronavirus
PM Modi to share video message with people
Chinese figure of COVID-19 cases 'not accurate': Haley
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | PM Narendra Modi to share COVID-19 related video message with the people of India at 9 am. Watch here:
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Two persons in Bikaner, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, have tested positive for COVID-19. Total number of cases stands at 140 in Rajasthan, including two Italians and 16 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi: State Health Department (ANI)
Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh LIVE updates | Six persons out of 28 people from Agra who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz, have tested positive for COVID-19. The total number of positive cases rises to 18 in Agra, of which eight have been discharged: Prabhu N Singh, District Magistrate, Agra. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Maharashtra LIVE updates | One more COVID-19 case confirmed in Mumbai's Dharavi. A 35-yr-old doctor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. His family put in quarantine, they'll be tested today. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tracing his contacts. Building where he resides in Dharavi sealed by the BMC. (ANI)
Coronavirus in Rajasthan LIVE updates | Five people test positive for COVID-19 in Tonk. All are close contacts of the positive coronavirus patients who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi's Nizamuddin. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 138 in Rajasthan, including 2 Italian and 14 attendees of the religious gathering: State Health Department (ANI)
Vital stats on how coronavirus has impacted industries and buying habits
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | 980 arrested for flouting lockdown norms in Kolkata
A total of 980 people had been arrested in the city in a span of 24 hours since Wednesday 5pm for defying the lockdown order imposed by the government in its attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior police officer told news agency PTI. The arrests were made by the Kolkata Police during naka-checking and patrolling across the metropolis, he said.
Of the 980 apprehended, 284 people were from the central division, 166 from the south division and 112 from the eastern suburban division.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | S&P downgrades Tata Motors ratings, outlook stable
S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Tata Motors to more vulnerable to non-payment grade 'B' citing weaker-than-expected credit metrics owing to the disruptions and economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
The ratings agency which had earlier rated Tata Motors B+ has, however, kept the outlook on the company stable.
"The impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive market will make a large dent in the recent good progress that JLR's management has made in steering the business back to profitability and improving credit metrics. In turn, this would delay the improvement we had expected in Tata Motors' credit profile," S&P said in a statement.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US virus deaths hit a new daily high of 1,169 in last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 6,075: Johns Hopkins
