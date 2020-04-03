PM Modi Video Message Live Updates: PM to share COVID-19 related message with 'fellow Indians' at 9 am

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has spread across 180 countries. Today is the 10th day of India's 21-day lockdown. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,069. The Union Health Ministry has said that 50 people have died due to the virus.

PM Narendra Modi to share a video message for the people of India at 9 am.

A total of 51,364 deaths have been recorded across the world due to COVID-19, including 37,709 in Europe, with Italy registering 13,915, followed by Spain with 10,003, France with 5,387 and the United States with 5,316. Since the virus emerged in China in December, 989,281 global infections have been confirmed, more than half of them in Europe, which has 542,077.