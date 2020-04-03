Coronavirus wrap April 3: Here are the top developments of the day

The number of COVID-19 cases across the globe is rising by the hour, inching closer to breach the 1 million mark. The pandemic, having made its way into about 207 countries or territories, has already claimed as many as 50,000 lives as of April 3, 2020.

In India, as per the Health Ministry's latest updates, the number of positive cases stands at 2,547, of which 62 people have already lost their lives to the viral infection.

Here are the key developments as on April 3:

>> Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the country via a video message. He urged people to come together in solidarity on April 5 at 9 pm. As a show of support, he asked everyone to switch off the lights in their homes, stand in their balconies with candles, diyas, or mobile flashlights and torch lights, for 9 minutes.

>> Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot tweeted saying that there has been a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours. He said that in light of this critical situation, a team from the WHO will be visiting the Tonk district in the state to conduct a survey.

>> The World Bank approved an emergency fund of $1 billion for India on the evening of April 2. The fund is meant to support the country's efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak and help in better screening, contact tracing and lab diagnostics, procurement of personal protective equipment and setting up of isolation wards.

>> The Election Commission of India has further postponed the Rajya Sabha polls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Fresh dates for the same are to be announced later.

>> The Indore district administration invoked the National Security Act (NSA) against four men involved in the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of the city.

>> PM Modi also interacted with sportspersons via video conferencing on the situation arising due to COVID-19.